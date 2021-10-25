Local elections 2021: A visual guide on what to expect

Fight for the big cities

The province will undoubtedly prove a litmus test for the three biggest parties — the ANC, EFF and the DA. The country’s economic hub was once thought to be lost to the ANC when the DA — then under the leadership of Mmusi Maimane — stole the City of Johannesburg and Tshwane from under the noses of an arrogant ANC, which believed it would run the country “until Jesus comes”.

Left clutching at straws, the ANC and its provincial government have, in the past five years, struggled in their new role as the opposition. In Tshwane the ANC, under the guise of “liberating the people from the DA-led coalition” made a fatal blunder when the MEC of the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Lebogang Maile, placed the city under administration — a move cosigned by Premier David Makhura which court after court found unlawful.

The DA has also imploded, its popularity waning, and even its core constituents are looking for greener pastures in another home . The one good story the DA can tell in Gauteng is its well oiled machine of governance in Midvaal.

Meanwhile the EFF, which touts itself as having the best interests of the poor at heart, as illustrated in motions during council meetings will have its work cut out for it. Whether in Hammanskraal, Soweto, Mamelodi or even Tembisa, political parties hear one common theme from the people: We want clean water, electricity, employment and better roads. Who gets to deliver and under which coalitions is bound to be interesting.