 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

New technology not to blame for low voter turnout – IEC

One of the last voters comes into the voting station held at the Isilimela Comprehensive School in Langa township, in Cape Town, on November 1, 2021 shortly before closing, during South Africa's local elections. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
0

As the lowest voter turnout ever in the country’s democracy loomed, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Monday night that having a shorter period than usual in which to prepare for the local government elections had resulted in some voters not being able to cast their ballots. 

In a late evening media briefing, which started about an hour before polls were due to close at 9pm, the IEC said just over eight million out of more than 26.2-million registered voters had voted, translating to a preliminary turnout of about 30.5%. 

IEC commissioner Granville Abrahams conceded that there had been “challenges” with new voter management devices that the commission piloted in these elections. This resulted in about 67 000 voters, whose details had not been uploaded into the electoral system, being turned away.

The IEC had, however, ensured that these voters, who had submitted their particulars during the registration weekend in September, would still be allowed to cast their ballots, Abrahams said. 

He was responding to a question about numerous public complaints lodged at polling stations by prospective voters  who were turned away as their names did not appear on the voters’ roll, despite having registered in September.

“We had problems … of uploading them onto the live file, but we have ascertained … that, as at 5pm [on Monday 1 November] 35 000 of those voters had voted already, which leaves us with a residual of 32 000 voters. Of those 32 000, only 6 000 were scanned on these [voter management] devices and they were not issued with their ballots,” Abrahams said. 

“To ensure that these voters do not miss out, we have sent out an SMS, where we have contact details for these voters, apologising and asking them to please return to the voting station to cast their vote.”

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini defended the devices, saying the new technology was not the problem, but rather the shorter-than-usual time the commission had to organise the elections.

“The truncated timeframe from 86 days to 42 days required that this institution should perform probably what is close to a miracle. And this is why we are where we are,” Mashinini said. 

Earlier, the IEC said it expected that results would start trickling in after midnight on Monday. 

This year’s vote seems set to buck the trend of a steady uptick in voter turnout at previous local government elections, where turnout had risen from 48.07% of 18.4-million registered voters in 2000, to 58% of 26.3-million in 2016.

Mashinini said the IEC would await various scientific surveys, including one commissioned with the Human Sciences Research Council, before being able to state the reasons behind the low turnout.

Vote for an informed choice

We’re dropping the paywall this week so that everyone can access all our stories for free, and get the information they need in the run up to the local government elections. For the latest updates and political analysis, sign up to our daily elections newsletter.

If our coverage helps inform your decision, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Right now, a full year’s access is just R510, half the usual cost. Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Eyaaz

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

New technology not to blame for low voter turnout –...

The electoral commission acknowledged tech hiccups, but said the biggest problem was the limited time frame it had in which to organise the elections
Politics

So far so good, IEC says on elections

Electoral body says this year’s local government vote got off to a fairly good start
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

A vote in remembrance of Durban’s ‘Marchbishop’

M&G Premium

The Denis Hurley Centre has helped restore the franchise to 250 homeless people living in Durban’s ward 28
Paddy Harper
Politics

IEC vows to deliver free and fair elections on Monday

A government statement on Monday said millions of South Africans had already heeded the call to cast their vote and that the vibrant atmosphere at voting stations around the country “is encouraging”
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×