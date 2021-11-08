 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

KZN’s ANC premier calls for peaceful post-election transition

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

KwaZulu-Natal ANC premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a peaceful political transition after last week’s municipal elections, with some areas remaining volatile after the ruling party’s support plummeted to just over 41%, leaving 21 municipalities in the province without a majority vote. 

“We live in a constitutional democracy, which is underpinned by the rule of law. The constitution envisages and demands that political transitions must always take place in a manner that is smooth, democratic and procedural,” Zikalala told the media on Monday.

He denounced “unpleasant scenes” during protests in the province in which some demonstrators had hurled insults at municipal officials, but also noted a decrease in incidents of political violence and intolerance during the run-up to the elections.

“It is indeed a sign of the maturing of our democratic order and a mark of social progress. This is certainly something that we need to build on and consolidate as we march forth as a country and the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” the premier said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won 24.29% of the overall vote in the province, second to the ANC’s 41.4%. 

The Mail & Guardian has reported how the incarceration in July of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, and the resignation of health minister Zweli Mkhize over corruption allegations have been identified as possible reasons the party performed badly in KwaZulu-Natal, the home province of both men.

Statements about an attempted insurrection during the rioting triggered by the Zuma arrest and ethnic mobilisation also hurt the ANC in the province.

Responding to the outcome, Zikalala said “the people have spoken and declared that there should be no outright winner”.

“This is a clear message that they want political parties to work together, through the democratic process of co-governing KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

All the relevant democratic processes to achieve a transition for councils were underway, Zikalala said, but acknowledged the  challenges that may arise in the hung municipalities.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa declared the 2021 electoral results on Monday, giving parties 14 days to finalise coalitions by 23 November.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

KZN’s ANC premier calls for peaceful post-election transition

Support for the governing party decreased to 41.4% in KwaZulu-Natal while that for the Inkatha Freedom Party rose to 24.29%
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

What the EFF wants in coalition talks

M&G Premium

The EFF is said to have indicated that it will be happy to give the ANC Johannesburg for Ekurhuleni and Scopa during preliminary negotiations
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage four

The state power utility, saddled with a creaking generation infrastructure, has been forced to increase rolling blackouts to avoid overwhelming the national grid
Sarah Smit
Africa

Mass arrests of Tigrayans sow fear in Ethiopia

Far from Ethiopia war front, mass arrests ensnare fearful Tigrayans
Robbie Corey Boulet
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×