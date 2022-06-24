Subscribe

Politics

Mantashe saves Ramaphosa from ‘onslaught’ at NEC meeting

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa.
0

Disgraced former health minister Zweli Mkhize and senior ANC member Tony Yengeni are alleged to have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for the robbery at his farm in Limpopo during a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting late on Thursday night. 

According to two sources privy to the meeting, Mkhize was supported by Yengeni. This is the first time Ramaphosa has faced off with the NEC since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against the president for, among others, corruption and money laundering. 

The meeting, which sat until the early morning,  was called to discuss the Ekurhuleni regional conference and the ANC Women’s League task team recommendations. 

Ekurhuleni’s five quarantined branches have threatened to derail the Gauteng provincial conference, which was delayed from starting on Thursday, resulting in the 11th-hour intervention by the ANC’s highest decision-making body. 

Mkhize and Yengeni are said to have questioned the agenda of the meeting, saying that the NEC was misplaced to deal with the issue because it was the responsibility of the Gauteng provincial executive committee. 

“Zweli said we had far bigger things to worry about. The state capture report has just come out with damning findings against the party and the president is under heavy media scrutiny. Surely we should focus on those important issues,” an insider told the M&G

While other ANC leaders also supported the call, it is understood that ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe put a lid on attempts to steer the meeting towards the Phala Phala scandal. 

The insiders said Mantashe, along with treasurer general Paul Mashatile, took turns defending Ramaphosa. 

Mantashe allegedly told the meeting that the top six were compiling a report that would be referred to the NEC. 

An ally of Ramaphosa said this was “a desperate attempt” by his detractors to embarrass the president. 

Ramaphosa survived attempts to unseat him at the previous national working committee (NWC) meeting earlier this month. Yengeni led that attempt to have the ANC president stand down. 

ANC sources said Yengeni, a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, placed the charges on the NWC’s agenda by requesting that the body take a decision to refer the president to the party’s integrity commission to “explain himself”.

Yengeni also pushed the NWC to instruct Ramaposa to voluntarily submit himself to parliament’s ethics committee to prevent authority on the matter being “claimed” by the opposition and “for them to run with it”.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Objects of Desire

Casual Luxe is all about making a quiet, subtle statement. From sporting collabs that only a few are in the know of, to alternative logo styles, lowkey luxury speaks volumes of its wearer.
kimberley schoeman
Politics

Zondo fails to name captured journalists

M&G Premium

A covert undertaking, Operation Wave, paid out R48-million to journalists and media houses from state security funds
khaya koko
Friday

Music lovers in for treat at Encounters documentary festival

Arguably the most anticipated African film, ‘Music Is My Life’ is a standout selection for this year's festival and it hits all the right notes
Gcina Ntsaluba Guest Author
Politics

Mantashe saves Ramaphosa from ‘onslaught’ at NEC meeting

The former health minister and a senior ANC member want the president to account for the robbery at Phala Phala Wildlife farm in Limpopo
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×