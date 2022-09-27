Subscribe

Politics

Zuma says he is available for ANC chairman position, endorses NDZ for president

Former president Jacob Zuma. Phil Magakoe/Reuters
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Phil Magakoe/Reuters)
Former president Jacob Zuma has thrown his hat into the ANC leadership contest ring by telling party branches on Monday evening that he was available for the position of national chairperson of the governing party. 

Zuma also made clear his position on the leadership race by endorsing his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as party president. 

In a four-page letter dated 26 September, Zuma said he had been in consultation with leaders of the ANC who had sought his views on the conference and what needed to be done to rebuild the ANC.

The party veteran said he had not shifted from the position he had taken in 2017.

In what could be viewed as a jab at ANC presidency contender Zweli Mkhize, Zuma said he found it strange that the majority of contenders being discussed were those who had supported President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2017 Nasrec conference.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

×