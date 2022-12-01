Ramaphosa goes to ground after Phala Phala recommendations

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, have gone to ground, cancelling scheduled appearances on Thursday following parliament’s damning independent inquiry recommendations on the Phala Phala scandal.

Ramaphosa was expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) while Mabuza was scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day commemoration event in his capacity as chairperson of South African National Aids Council.

The office of the presidency said Mabuza would be tending to his responsibilities as the leader of government business in parliament and Health Minister Joe Phaahla would replace Mabuza at the Aids Day event.

Ramaphosa was expected to meet the NCOP for his last session for the year of questions for oral reply.

He was expected to outline the government’s efforts to contain the rising cost of living, including the possible extension of the social relief of distress grant to cushion vulnerable citizens.

But on Wednesday a letter was written to NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo from Gerhard Koornhof, the parliamentary counsellor to the president, stating that the Section 89 independent panel process had been “unprecedented in the life of our constitutional democracy”.

“The recommendations of the panel and the implications thereof for the stability of the country require his excellency, President Ramaphosa to take the time to carefully consider the contents of the report and the next course of action to be taken.

“In light of the above, we sincerely apologise and regret to inform you that President Ramaphosa will no longer be available to present himself to the NCOP on 1 December 2022.”

The letter added that Ramaphosa had committed to to find an alternative date early in 2023.

The independent panel report, published on Wednesday evening, found that Ramaphosa needed to provide answers on the origin of the foreign currency that was stolen from his private game farm in 2020 and on efforts to recover it.

The panel, which investigated whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer on impeachable misconduct, said there was a substantial doubt about the legitimacy of the source of the currency that was stolen.

The three-person panel was appointed after an impeachment motion was tabled by African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula. The motion charged that Ramaphosa breached the law by performing paid work outside his functions of office, failing to report the burglary to the police and ordering his head of security, Wally Rhoode, to investigate the crime in clandestine fashion.

It said it was satisfied that the evidence submitted to it pointed, on the face of it, to a violation of section 96(2)(a) read with section 83(b) of the Constitution, which would put him in breach of the prohibition on performing other paid work.

Reacting to the recommendations, the presidency said the conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of the government and that of the country.

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” Ramaphosa said, promising that an announcement will be made soon.