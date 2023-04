The SAA deal has been dogged by controversy since the public enterprises department announced two years ago that it had chosen the Takatso consortium as its equity partner to take over 51% of SAA, which had been placed under business rescue. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will be called to appear before parliament to respond to claims by the department’s suspended director general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, of impropriety in the SAA/Takatso Aviation deal.