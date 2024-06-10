Careers & Tenders
Politics
/ 10 June 2024

ANC to discipline NEC members who criticise decision to invite DA to government of national unity

The ANC will discipline NEC members who are against the Democratic Alliance joining a government of national unity
The party says it is not censoring members but is imposing democratic centralism

