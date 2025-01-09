EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from parliament

Ndlozi has been attacked by some party members for not defending the EFF when the Jacob Zuma-led MK party was poaching its members.(Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Prominent Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP and former national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has stepped down from parliament, marking the end of an influential chapter in the party’s legislative presence.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party said it had received “the voluntary resignations of fighter Yazini Tetyana and fighter Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the parliament of South Africa”.

It added that the resignations, addressed to EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini, were submitted consecutively and that both Ndlozi and Tetyana had expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the party and South Africans.

“They have both been exemplary in their deployments and acted as commendable public representatives,” the statement continued.

It added that the party had accepted the resignations and wished them well in future endeavours.

Former EFF Eastern Cape chairperson Tetyana had served in the provincial legislature since 2017. He resigned from his legislative duties in 2023 two months after he failed to clinch a return to power at the party’s provincial conference, conceding to current chairperson, Zilindile Vena.

Ndlozi has been a central figure in the EFF since its formation in 2013. He served as its first national spokesperson until 2020, becoming known for his eloquence and sharp critique of government policies. He has represented the party in the National Assembly since 2014.

His resignation follows mounting speculation about his future in the EFF, particularly after he skipped the party’s third elective conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December.

Ndlozi was notably absent from the Central Command Team — the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences — after not being re-elected.

In November, the Mail & Guardian reported that Ndlozi had been barred from attending all activities including party meetings.

This was after some in the EFF raised concerns about his loyalty to the party because of his close relationship with former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Ndlozi has also been attacked by some party members for not defending the EFF when the Jacob Zuma-led MK party was poaching its members.

Ndlozi’s silence had also sidelined him from key party discussions. Despite this, the EFF has consistently denied any discord. In August, spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys dismissed speculation about Ndlozi’s position in the party, calling the rumours “rubbish.”

Last year, Malema told EFF supporters outside the constitutional court that Ndlozi had renewed his party membership and was going nowhere.

“I hear people are talking about Dr Ndlozi as a member of the EFF; he’s a leader of the EFF and no organisation can claim him except for the EFF,” Malema said at the time.

“You must not listen to gossip from drunkards. You ask us about the EFF leaders and we will tell you that Ndlozi is an active EFF member. He renewed his membership, he is part of the EFF membership system of the EFF.”

But, when asked about Ndlozi’s absence during the conference, Malema said only Ndlozi could answer questions about his future.

“I’m not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi; 90% of the people who are expected to be here are here,” Malema said.

“That’s what matters. Whoever is not here was not supposed to be here from the beginning. So you are not going to reduce this organisation to some individual,” Malema said.

The timing of Ndlozi’s resignation coincides with a period of transition in the EFF.

Shivambu’s resignation from the party in August to join the MK party, sparked discussions about leadership changes and internal realignments.

Senior leaders Dali Mpofu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Mzwanele Manyi also defected to the MK party shortly after the EFF lost support during the May 29 election.

Mkhwebane was replaced by student command leader Sihle Lonzi in parliament.