Congratulations to our Olympic champions

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, NWU principal and vice-chancellor.

The Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the North-West University (NWU), Prof Bismark Tyobeka, has a message of congratulations for both the South African Olympic team and especially for NWU students Jo-Ané van Dyk and Bradley Nkoana, who both bagged silver medals in Paris.

“We thank the South African Olympic team for flying our flag high at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We are pleased with the overall efforts and performance of the team.

“Our heartiest congratulations to two North-West University (NWU) students, Jo-Ané van Dyk (javelin) and Bradley Nkoana (4x100m relay), for their spectacular performance and achievements in winning silver medals. I also want to congratulate the other athletes from the NWU who attended the games. They were Elroy Gelant, Benjamin Richardson, Rogail Joseph, Brian Raats, Adrian Swart, Ethan Olivier and Jean Verster, who served as team manager.

“Winning an Olympic medal is the pinnacle of a career in athletics, symbolising years of dedication and perseverance. It is a moment of immense pride and a testament to an athlete’s hard work and talent. For us as the NWU, these medals elevate our institution’s global standing, showcasing our commitment to nurturing world-class athletes. These accomplishments also inspire fellow students and other athletes and foster a culture of excellence.

“We know that these victories bring pride to our country, unite the nation in celebration, and place it on the global sporting map. Achievements like these are crucial for our nation-building efforts. Former President Mandela once stated: ‘Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination. The heroes sport creates are examples of this power. They are valiant, not only on the playing field but also in the community, spreading hope and inspiration to the world.’

“Once again, on behalf of the NWU community, hearty congratulations to Jo-Ané, Bradley and all NWU students, staff and alumni who were part of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We look forward to welcoming all of you back in South Africa and at the NWU.

“Thank you for representing us excellently.”

Prof Mzubanzi Bismark Tyobeka

Principal and Vice-Chancellor