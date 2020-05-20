Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Are you trying to ban our legal cigarettes forever?

0

SPONSORED

Dear Mr President

We have lost patience and confidence in you and your government. It is baffling why you continue to ban the sale of tobacco products. Initially we bought into the idea presented to us that the lockdown was critical to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and this was the best approach. However, subsequent to that, government has made several highly questionable decisions, including the decision to ban tobacco products for sale in supermarkets, petrol stations and spaza shops.

Our very same government admitted later that we have been confined to a lockdown and stripped of our rights because the health system was not ready. With continued years of a lack of service delivery and therefore poor health infrastructure, why are we citizens made to pay the price for your inefficiencies? At the commencement of the lockdown, tobacco sales were prohibited. To date, we have been provided with vague reasons to this effect and no evidence to support this decision. We have lost access to legitimate products at the right price in the market. Instead, you have handed us over to the illegal market, like sheep to a pack of wolves, where illicit tobacco products are readily available at exorbitant prices.

If this is a caring and listening government as you have claimed, you have failed in listening to the over 528 000 voices that I have been submitting to you, requesting the ban on tobacco to be lifted. Government told us that they received about only 2 000 comments that they based their decision on, which you can see, Mr President, does not provide us with confidence that you have listened to us.

Your “new dawn” Mr President has turned into dusk very quickly. Your leadership and control have waned — how does the government overturn an announcement made by yourself? Where is the transparency on the deliberation of both your announcement and reversal thereof? Why were we only told about 2 000 anti-tobacco submissions? We have noted that government has failed or refuses to disclose the minutes and evidence that led them to the decision.

We are putting forward to you Mr President that there would be no sharing of “skyfs” if government had issued guidelines to people on this aspect of cigarette smoking. We fully understand the risk associated with this during this period and moving forward. You have provided us with ample guidelines on general hygiene, which is applicable to all product use.

Mr President, open the sale of tobacco without delay. There has been no justifiable evidence to support your decision and the unintended consequences of your decisions are harming us already and will harm government too, for a very long time to come.

Are you planning to deny us access to cigarettes indefinitely, as we know the Coronavirus is here to stay for a very long time to come?

Yours in the fight against the tobacco ban

Bev Maclean


These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s...

The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: I’m afraid of Covid-19 and that’s okay

We are humans, not just numbers, and we need to tell people’s stories and acknowledge our fears
-
Read more
Business

Legalising the cannabis economy takes a Covid-19 hit

The lockdown has prevented public consultations and parliamentary committee meetings on the commercial use of marijuana and hemp
-
Read more
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Are you trying to ban our legal cigarettes forever?

-
We have lost access to legitimate products at the right price in the market, and instead been handed over to the illegal market like sheep to a pack of wolves
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now