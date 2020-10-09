|BID Number
|PROJECT NAME
|HCT 04/2021
|PROVISION OF OFFICE SPACE
|Project Scope
|Provision of Office Space
|Bid Documents Availability from:
|Documents will be available as of 12 October 2020 and can be collected at the Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) offices at Ground floor, Shop 3 to 6, Bothongo Plaza, 271 Francis Baard Street.
|Bid Costs
|R200 non-refundable fee inclusive of Vat payable
|Banking Details
|Payable to Housing Company Tshwane – HCT
Bank name: ABSA
Account name: Housing Company Tshwane
Account number: 405 748 187 9
Branch name: Pretoria
Branch code: 323345
Reference number: HCT 04/2021
|Compulsory Briefing
|N/A
|Closing Date
|The closing time for receipt of Tenders is 12 midday on Monday, 26 October 2020.Telephonic, Telegraphic, Telex, Facsimile, Emailed and Late Tenders will not be accepted. Tenders may only be submitted on the tender documentation that is issued. Requirements for sealing, addressing, delivering, opening and assessment of Tenders are stated in the Tender Data.
Office space to rent in Pretoria
