Ekurhuleni: rebuilding a people-centred post-Covid economy

ACCELERATION OF THE IDZ/SEZ PROGRAMME

A Gauteng Industrial Development Zone is meant to develop land around the airport to stimulate economic development on 7.5ha of land. The focus is on sectors such as food processing, jewellery, diamond beneficiation as well as aerospace. Already, R1.5-billion investment has been obtained and an anticipated 7 000 new jobs are to be created.

MASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

More than 13 000km of roads were maintained over the last five years, costing R1.6-billion.

Since 2016:

SUDs implementation to unlock R300-billion investment — so far R80-billion is unlocked

SEZ programme facilitated to unlock R7-billion

Approval and implementation of Ekurhuleni Investment and Development Facilitation Framework and Matrix as a mechanism to fast-track strategic investments

Rand value of investments attracted over the past five years include Prasa Gibela, Teraco Data Centre, ACSA expansion programme, S&J Industrial Investment, Riverfields Investment along R21, industrial/manufacturing investment such as GZI can manufacturing and Komatsu.

ENABLING PUBLIC TRANSPORT

In October 2017 Harambee started operating with eight buses between Tembisa and Isando and in 2019, 10 additional buses and the route was expanded between Tembisa and OR Tambo International Airport. March 2021 again saw the services extended between Tembisa and the airport through the introduction of weekend and public holidays services.

The doors of KwaThema Fire Station opened in June 2020

In assisting pedestrians, six pedestrian crossing bridges were completed in Tembisa.

PROMOTE LOCATISATION AND PRODUCTION

Great strides were made in this term of office of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, which has seen the total procurement to date at almost R44-billion for open bids and quotations. Of this, R10-million benefited women and R331-million people living with disabilities. Historically disadvantaged individuals benefited to the tune of R19.4-million and youth-owned companies R5.7-billion.

SKILLS, CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT AND INSTITUTIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Employment prospects of the youth improved, in partnership with the private sector, implemented through 14 local youth offices that provided business training, funding application and referrals to support programmes. Over 6 332 youth were appointed to work readiness programmes and internships.

Sixteen mega human settlements projects were implemented, including Esselen Park, Tembisa Ext 25, Leeuwpoort, John Dube Village, Van Dyk Park and Palm Ridge Ext 10

Through EPWP 26 000 work opportunities were created. One of the most successful programmes was the three-year plumber’s apprentice programme, where 94 trainees will receive fully accredited plumber’s certificates on completion.

A total of 454 graduates were given job opportunities via work readiness programme; 49 received NQF level 3 qualifications and 1 150 attended short skills courses.

The expansion programme saw 240 farmers’ co-operatives assessed and the 26 selected are earmarked for mentorship.

A total of 202 companies benefited from ongoing mentorship and training in 2017/18, particularly manufacturing, services, agriculture and construction. At the Youth Summit in June 2019 5 682 youths accessed information, exposure and programmes. Eighty-three young entrepreneurs from 13 townships took part in the Lion’s Den programme where youngsters pitch their ideas after being taken through the business model canvas.

INFRASTRUCTURE CLUSTER

In the mayor’s first 100 days in office it was committed that 100 000 housing units and 59 000 serviced stands would be provided in this term of office.

Creating easy access to major highways

Human Settlements:

delivered 42 773 housing units and 26 543 services stands.

bulk infrastructure installed will provide 210 000 housing units.

electrification of 40 informal settlements

chemical toilets increased from 1:10 to 1:5

reblocked 46 settlements

39 townships regularised and 33 605 title deeds distributed.

Electricity

Photovoltaic solar lighting units installed in informal settlements — this renewable energy programme involves rolling out solar water heaters and solar rooftop panels on council-owned properties

Invested over R280-million to upgrade Germiston network infrastructure.

R174-million spent on upgrading Benoni infrastructure.

More than 63-million was spent on upgrading Kempton Park infrastructure.

Tembisa (R6-million), Alberton/Thokoza (R151 400 000) and Tsakane (R20-million) also had electricity infrastructure upgraded.

R100-million earmarked to address challenges in Germiston Springs, Kempton Park and Boksburg.

Ekurhuleni is busy with a water programme that will enable agriculture at large scale

Water

Twenty-nine new reservoirs planned for this term of office, of which five are completed and another 10 will be by end June. This will add 417 megalitres of storage, increasing water storage from 24 hours to 36 hours. Ekurhuleni is the only metro in the country undertaking such a massive water programme.

Benoni water tower on completion will be second-largest in the country and African content, and one of the biggest in the world with a capacity of 5 500 000 litres, which is equivalent to nearly three Olympic-size swimming pools.

Over 921 000 households have access to clean running water.

Roads

Maintained 13 053km of roads over the last five years, costing R1.6-billion.

52 666 stormwater drains maintained.

Healthcare

Eight clinics render 24-hour services.

Three render 12-hour services.

19 render Saturday services.

Implemented HIV Universal Test and Treat — every patient tested positive was put on treatment regardless of CD cell count.

All clinics avail Pre-exposure Prophylaxis to minimise HIV transmissions.

DEMS

Five fire stations built — Germiston Central, Thokoza, Isando/Elandsfontein, New Katlehong and Olifantsfontein — Albertina Sisulu will be completed at the end of June – at R310-million.

EMPD

Five EMPD precincts built — Zonkizizwe, Thokoza, Bonaero Park, Kempton Park and Tembisa. This increased capacity of CoE to maintain community safety and aid in reducing crime.

SRAC

Purchased Chris Hani house and transformed it into a museum, which will be officially opened on 10 April 2021; it is to be declared a heritage site.

Ten libraries were built, including Tembisa, Zonkizizwe, Langaville, Leondale and Kingsway.

Mega projects include Dumisani Masilela Theatre, Sinaba Stadium, Etwatwa swimming pool and OR Tambo statue at the airport.