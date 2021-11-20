 Subscribe or Login

SA Tourism’s 2020/21 Performance

Earlier this week South African Tourism (SA Tourism) presented its 2020/21 performance report to the Portfolio Committee on Tourism. The organisation achieved 82% of the targets set out in its Annual Performance Plan, despite massive budget cuts due to the pandemic.

In her comments to the Portfolio Committee, the Interim Chairperson of the Board, Advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi, acknowledged some shortfalls in performance during the year, in particular those highlighted in the latest Auditor-General Report. “SA Tourism has for the first time in over 17 years received a qualified audit outcome due to limitation of scope on expenditure and receivables from non-exchange transactions,” said Gumbi.

The AG’s findings are based on a Board-initiated forensic investigation that was shared with both the AG and the Minister. The Board takes the audit opinion in a very serious light and has begun the process of consequence management. This is in line with the recommendations of the investigation and a subsequent legal opinion as well as the Board’s strong commitment to its fiduciary responsibilities. The Minister’s office has been kept abreast of all these developments.

The Board has also tasked Management to put in place systems to improve the internal control environment.

Ensuring that SA Tourism remains on a strong footing is important as the organisation gears up for the recovery of the sector.  In 2022, SA Tourism is again looking forward to hosting Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba. These events are critical for the recovery of the sector in South Africa and the region.

SA Tourism would like to take this opportunity to thank all stakeholders and partners for their continued commitment to the sector and its recovery. This has undoubtedly been one of the toughest years ever for tourism. SA Tourism looks forward to continuing to work together to firmly place the travel and tourism sector on an inclusive growth trajectory that realises the country’s vast tourism potential. 

