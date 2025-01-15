The Green Guardian / 15 January 2025 Sewage crisis at Kamfers Dam causes ‘biodiversity nightmare’ for waterbirds By Sheree Bega Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp The poor condition of the water in Kamfers Dam. (Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer) Lab findings suggest botulism as the cause, made worse by a bacterial imbalance from sewage from the Homevale wastewater treatment works This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Avian Botulism Outbreak, Bird Habitat Destruction, Birdlife South Africa, Botulism In Waterbirds, Flamingo Conservation, Homevale Wastewater Treatment Works, Kamfers Dam Bird Deaths, Kamfers Dam Pollution, Lesser Flamingo Breeding Site, Sewage Contamination, Sewage Pollution Kimberley, the-green-guardian, Water quality deterioration