Financial exclusion: A call for Fees Must Fall 2.0?

Fees Must Fall protests in 2015 spread to numerous universities. Is it time for renewed protests? Photo: Madelene Cronjé

As South Africa continues to battle the crisis of youth unemployment, education remains the primary beacon of hope for a better future. But the harsh reality is that higher education has become a privilege only a select few can afford.

Recently, several universities have imposed exorbitant registration fees, placing financial strain on students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds and the “missing middle” — students who do not qualify for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but cannot afford tuition.

The registration fees demanded by institutions range from R5 000 to R10 200 — Walter Sisulu University requires a R5 000, and Nelson Mandela University R10 200 deposit before registration. The University of Cape Town demands more than R30 000 for tuition and residence fees upfront, with the deadline for payment on 7 February 2025.

These exorbitant costs have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning the government’s commitment to free, quality education. In a country plagued by an alarming unemployment rate, where do institutions expect the average South African student to source these substantial amounts? Is university management oblivious to the country’s socio-economic reality or is it simply “business as usual”?

If the latter is the case, a pressing question arises — is it time for a renewed Fees Must Fall movement — Fees Must Fall 2.0? It is imperative for students across the country to unite and demand their constitutional right to free, equal and quality education.

It is a decade since the inception of Fees Must Fall protests, yet the status quo remains unchanged and students have largely fallen silent. The government continues to deprive students of accessible education and employment opportunities due to entrenched corruption and the systemic siphoning of state resources by the elite.

Over the past two decades, South Africa has witnessed the rise of a black elite, which Karl von Holdt, a professor at the Society Work and Politics Institute, describes as the emergence of an informal political-economic system. In this system, state officials and aspiring entrepreneurs manipulate tenders or use various forms of fraud to channel state revenue into business ventures for personal enrichment.

Protests at institutions such as Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) reflect deep frustrations over the dysfunctional NSFAS accommodation system and a severe shortage of housing for students.

According to Sakinah Samuels, writing in the Skills Portal, CPUT received 88,000 residence applications but has only 16,000 beds, resulting in hundreds of students being left without accommodation. The university has prioritised students with valid registrations and NSFAS funding, yet a significant number remain without housing.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley advised students to seek alternative accommodation. But this response underscores a lack of strategic planning and awareness of the financial hardships many students face. It suggests that the institution does not sufficiently account for the socio-economic backgrounds of its student population when planning for housing, potentially exacerbating issues of financial exclusion on campus.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education, Tebogo Letsie, aptly summarised the crisis, stating: “The scenes at CPUT and NMU are deeply troubling … the current crisis underscores the urgent need for greater scrutiny of these assurances. The systemic failure to address recurring student accommodation shortages reflects a broader institutional and governmental neglect of student welfare.”

Recent reports indicate that at both the CPUT and the University of Cape Town, (UCT) students have been compelled to sleep in student representative council offices and lecture halls because of the severe accommodation shortage.

At CPUT, hundreds of students have been left stranded, with many sleeping outside the District Six Campus since early February 2025.

Similarly, UCT has faced escalating unrest as students protest against housing shortages and financial barriers, with some receiving eviction notices from vacation accommodations due to lack of funding.

Notably, many of these affected students belong to the “missing middle” — those who do not qualify for financial aid yet cannot afford university fees — highlighting that, a decade after the #FeesMustFall movement, the needs of the missing-middle class students are still neglected.

The echoes of the original Fees Must Fall movement are becoming louder, with students demanding answers from both the government and institutions. The increasing financial burden on students, coupled with rising unemployment and systemic corruption, demands urgent action.

The call for Fees Must Fall 2.0 is not just about tuition fees — it is about dismantling financial exclusion and ensuring that education is accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.

The responsibility now falls on students, particularly those from marginalised and “missing middle” communities, to take a stand. A renewed movement must be met with resilience, determination, and collective action to challenge the systemic inequalities that continue to plague South African higher education.

The struggle is far from over. The fight for free, decolonised and accessible education must continue. Aluta continua! Sizofunda ngenkani!

Siphosethu Mase is pursuing a master’s degree in psychology of education at the University of Cape Town.She is also an alumnus of the Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung (Fort Hare Autumn School on social democracy and political leadership) 2022 cohort.