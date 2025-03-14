Are South Africa’s local governments beyond repair?

Methods of service delivery must be reassessed as the majority of municipalities face financial and technical difficulties in rendering them

South Africa’s local government system is teetering on the edge of collapse. With municipalities failing, service delivery crumbling and public trust eroding, the long-awaited review of the White Paper on Local Government raises a critical question: is reform still possible?

The recent evaluation of the white paper on Local Government fuelled renewed deliberations regarding the prospects of municipal governance. The white paper, first released in 1998, sought to transform it into a developmental system, capable of delivering services and fostering participatory democracy. Yet, two decades later, there is still a chasm between policy expectations and the realities faced by people.

Local municipalities should be the tier of government closest to the people but they are the furthest. They are supposed to ensure people receive fundamental necessities such as water, electricity and sanitation services.

Chronic problems here include deep financial mismanagement and a weak institutional setup. In addition, corruption and political meddling have rendered numerous local authorities incapable. The recent audit reports show financial management and a high percentage of municipalities are not attending to the issue of governance.

The participation of residents, which is recommended in the white paper, has taken a downward turn. Local people seem to be far removed from local decision-making processes and more and more find it impossible to operate in ward committees and other bodies where participation is invited. So, it is not surprising that protests on the poor delivery of services have emerged as one of the features of life in South Africa.

The consultation on the white paper review presents an opportunity to address these persistent problems. Several key areas demand urgent attention:

Strengthen accountability and governance

Oversight and accountability must be enforced and monitored with more intensity and involve stronger financial controls, better training for municipal officials and greater punishment for maladministration. The functions of the auditor general should be made more powerful concerning the enforcement of accountability and consequence management should be made stricter and more useful.

Enhance service delivery models

Methods of service delivery must be reassessed as the majority of municipalities face financial and technical difficulties in rendering them. Furthermore, innovative solutions, such as public-private partnerships and community-based service models, should be examined for efficiency and sustainability.

Depoliticise local governance

Instability has frequently arisen from the interaction between politics and local government. Professionalism and service delivery are compromised when politicians interfere in the selection of senior officials and municipal administrators. Adopting a more meritocratic system that puts skill ahead of political allegiance is necessary.

Revitalise public participation

Token consultations are not enough for community involvement. For residents to truly have a say in local governance, more inclusive and significant participatory procedures should be established. Town hall gatherings, digital platforms and public monitoring procedures must be reinforced.

Local autonomy

Because local autonomy gives communities the freedom to customise policies and service delivery methods to meet local demands, it is essential to accomplishing decentralisation goals. Local governments are better equipped to address issues facing the community and make decisions that reflect the realities at the grassroots level when they are granted financial and administrative autonomy.

To avoid inefficiencies and poor management, autonomy must be paired with robust governance and accountability frameworks. When decentralisation is done right, it can improve local economic development, encourage public participation and improve service delivery.

But autonomy can result in fragmented governance and greater inequities across municipalities if institutional ability and resources are inadequate. Achieving the desired effects of decentralisation requires a balanced strategy that gives local governments enough autonomy while maintaining adequate oversight.

Looking ahead

The review of the white paper presents an opportunity for bold and transformative changes. According to some policy analysts, South Africa needs to completely re-evaluate its current municipal system. More sustainable governance options might be offered by regionalising service delivery, combining smaller, underperforming municipalities, and implementing alternative governance models such as “metropolitanisation”.



Furthermore, there is ongoing debate regarding the function of traditional leadership in rural areas. For inclusive and efficient local governance, a balance between constitutional democracy and traditional governance is essential.

The consultation process must go beyond being a mere bureaucratic exercise. It must be a platform for real dialogue, honest reflection and decisive action. The future of local government hinges on whether the outcomes of this review translate into concrete reforms that address existing deficiencies.

Now is the time to reimagine local government, not just for efficiency, but for the restoration of public trust in the democratic project. Without this, local government will remain a weak link in South Africa’s governance system — one that neither empowers people nor drives meaningful development.

Otshepeng Mazibuko is a research assistant at the Division of Human Genetics at the University of Cape Town and a PhD candidate in development studies at the University of Pretoria.