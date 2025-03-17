South Africa’s agricultural machinery sales show signs of recovery

Tractor sales increased for the second consecutive month, up 21% year-on-year in February 2025 (File photo)

In an environment of misinformation, where some allege that South Africa’s agriculture is under siege and that farmers aren’t making solid financial decisions, it is heartening to see strong machinery sales.

The high-frequency data from the South African Agricultural Machinery Association show that sales are recovering. For example, tractor sales increased for the second consecutive month, up 21% year-on-year in February 2025, with 638 units sold. This follows a 28% sales jump in January 2025. The combine harvesters’ sales were up 6% year-on-year in February, with 19 units sold.

The increase in sales reflects the positive sentiment in the sector about the harvest based on favourable weather conditions and the base effects.

The weak performance in agricultural machinery sales in 2024 resulted from various factors.

First, South Africa’s agricultural sector had higher machinery sales between 2020 and 2023. Improved farmers’ incomes supported higher sales due to ample harvest and higher commodity prices. Thus, there was bound to be some correction, leading to a moderation in sales in 2024.

Second, after a few good agricultural years, we struggled with a mid-summer drought in the 2023-24 season, weighing on farmers’ fortunes and worsening sales performance. Farmers were under financial pressure because of the crop losses. For example, the 2023-24 mid-summer drought has led to a 23% decline in South Africa’s summer grains and oilseed production to 15.53 million tonnes. Last, the relatively higher interest rates for much of 2024 added to the financial pressures in the sector.

In 2025, the interest rates have eased somewhat from last year’s levels. The favourable agricultural production conditions indicate a rebound in the field crop harvest and other subsectors.

As I have previously stated, South Africa’s first production estimates for 2024-25 summer grains and oilseeds point to the possibility of a better harvest. The Crop Estimates Committee forecasts the 2024-25 overall summer grains and oilseeds harvest at 17.2 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season. This comprises maize, sunflower seed, soybeans, groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans.

The expected yield improvements primarily back better harvest prospects. The overall area planting is 4.4 million hectares, roughly unchanged from the last season. Provided this is a first production estimate and possibly does not fully account for the gains of the recent rains, we could see further upside revision in the coming months. After all, there are nine more estimates to follow monthly.

The sentiment in the sector is also generally positive, as reflected in the recent increase in the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index, which gauges the sentiment in the sector. Better operating conditions across the subsectors of agriculture are essentially the supporting factors for machinery sales. The relatively lower interest rates also support sales.

These supportive dynamics will probably continue to boost the tractors and combine harvesters’ sales in 2025, especially if we consider that some farmers may again possibly start with machinery replacement after some prolonged period of low machinery replacement. It is also worth noting that there may also be tax benefits related to sales in these months.

Overall, what we are reading from the recovery in agricultural machinery sales is consistent with our general observations of the sector’s growth prospects this year. Still, the major risks we continue to monitor are the geopolitics and the effect thereafter on agriculture as South Africa’s agriculture is export-oriented. Still, all else being equal, we remain optimistic that the machinery sales may recover this year.

Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and the author of three books, the latest one is The Uncomfortable Truth About South Africa’s Agriculture (2025).