Bulawayo, a city of adventures and misadventures, teens, knives and murders

Howard* was about 15 when he stabbed Thembani* to death in 2000.

Howard had always carried himself as a respectful but streetwise teenager. It was known that his mother had emigrated to South Africa years earlier, leaving him to stay with his uncle.

This small detail about his mother being an economic migrant in Johannesburg was enough to explain, for some, why Howard seemed to stand out as far as his dress sense was concerned. It would also later clarify what would become a neighbourhood tragedy.