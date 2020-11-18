Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Government gets $2bn more in pledges towards infrastructure development

Rising current expenditure will curtail longer-term infrastructure development.
The New Development Bank pledges billions of dollars towards infrastructure development in South Africa.
0

The New Development Bank has pledged $2-billion towards infrastructure development in South Africa. This is on top of the $3-billion the bank has already committed to the country in the past two years towards infrastructure development. 

This was announced by Monale Ratsoma, the director general of the bank’s African regional centre, in an infrastructure webinar at the third South Africa investment conference. Ratsoma added that much of the investment would require regulatory intervention from the government, such as offering guarantees.

To kick off the two-day conference, several sessions in mining, land reform and small-business growth opportunities were held on Tuesday.  

In his newsletter this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this year’s conference is about “implementation, and on turning commitments into brick and mortar projects in our cities and towns. It will highlight our progress in driving the economic reforms that are needed to unlock investment and growth.”

Ramaphosa said that the 2018 and 2019 South Africa investment conferences had generated investment pledges of R664-billion. Overall, the investment conferences aim to secure R1.2-trillion in investments over five years. 


Ndabezinhle Mkhize, the chief investment officer at Eskom pension and provident fund, said that pension funds have been investing in infrastructure for several years, but that it is essential to expand that investment. 

His comments follow those of Kgosientso Ramokgopa, chief executive of Infrastructure South Africa, which is tasked with driving the implementation of the infrastructure-investment plan, who said earlier this month that pension fund managers had now joined the talks on infrastructure investment. 

Mkhize said that pension funds usually come in towards the tail end of a project, when it has passed the “idea” stage, and sometimes even after construction.

He added that pension funds have a role in terms of shaping what kind of funding goes into the projects: for example, how much of the funding will be inflation-linked debt and how much will be fixed-rate debt.

Mkhize said that the government should focus on digital infrastructure, with Covid-19 showing the importance of this.

Focus on implementation

Meanwhile, Ramokgopa told the panel that, moving forward, there needs to be the implementation of the government’s plans.  

He said: “We [the government] are very big on talk and policy articulation and that there is very little attention on application and delivery.” 

Ramkgopa said that partnering with the private sector will help with this. Beyond implementation, he added that structural reform is needed to allow the private sector to invest. 

He mentioned reforms specifically around the issuing of licenses and permits. He explained that, for instance, when a person requires a water licence, they must register at the national department of water. However, if they need licensing for a municipal connection, they must go to a local authority. 

“You can see that the private sector with their good intentions is undermined by the level of bureaucracy that is in government,” he said.   

Ramokgopa said there has to be “a reconfiguration of the institutional framework in the state to allow a single window of entry”.

Ramaphosa, however, highlighted that, in the aftermath of the pandemic, more countries were vying for investment, and this will make the process much more difficult.


However, foreign direct investment flows into South Africa have risen sharply, from R26.8-billion in 2017 to R70.6-billion in 2018.

“To achieve our goal, we have to work together as government, business, labour and all of society to ensure that the seeds of local and international investment land on fertile soil,” he said.  

Ramaphosa said that, over the past 10 months, the pandemic forced many promising investments pledged at previous conferences to be scaled back or put on hold. But these investments only amount to about one-tenth of the total investment commitment of R664-billion and the rest are going ahead.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Africa

African leaders must continue to press for talks: Ethiopia is too big to fail

comfort ero -
The conflict in Ethiopia could spill over into the entire Horn of Africa region. AU and regional leaders need to step up their efforts to de-escalate the situation
Read more
Opinion

Orange you glad to see me?

Paddy Harper -
The president’s aesthetic choices may contain hidden messages — or was that really him on the TV?
Read more
Politics

Unlawful payments and a solid state witness could sink Ace Magashule

khaya koko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
Magashule’s personal assistant is working with prosecutors to reveal how the R255-million cash was moved
Read more
Politics

‘Let ANC deal with its leaders facing corruption charges,’ Ramaphosa tells parliament

Bongekile Macupe -
The president was answering questions before parliament, where he also told the EFF to allow the courts to decide on the matter of the CR17 bank statements
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramphosa extends national state of disaster

khaya koko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
As the president extends the state of disaster for another month, other restrictions will be eased, including those on alcohol sales and international travel
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Staff Reporter -
The president is expected to provide an update on the government's strategies to manage the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA zips lip on shadowy graft case

The party has allegedly ignored reports of kickbacks and claims of sexual harassment to protect a top councillor
khaya koko -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: Meet Thembisile Xulu, a doctor, hip-hop fan and...

Dr Thembisile Xulu, the newly appointed chief executive of the Sanac Trust, tells Nicolene de Wee about a new plan to fight HIV, TB and STIs — and her hip-hop dance moves
nicolene de wee -
Read more

More top stories

Business

Government gets $2bn more in pledges towards infrastructure development

The New Development Bank pledges billions of dollars towards infrastructure development in South Africa. Implementing infrastructure development is one of the measures the country is counting on to recover from the economic effects of Covid-19
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Africa

Citizens win case for safe childbirth

In Uganda 16 women in labour die each day. One woman, backed by a civil society organisation, took the state to court
Amy Fallon & tinka teddy nalule -
Read more
Africa

African leaders must continue to press for talks: Ethiopia is...

The conflict in Ethiopia could spill over into the entire Horn of Africa region. AU and regional leaders need to step up their efforts to de-escalate the situation
comfort ero -
Read more
National

Xolobeni activist receives death threat

In an environment where activism against mining is becoming increasingly deadly, Nonhle Mbuthuma’s life may be at risk
Dennis Webster -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.