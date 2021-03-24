Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Consumer price inflation eased in February

As a precaution
According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), the main contributors to the 2.9% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.
0

Consumer price inflation (CPI) edged lower to 2.9% in February 2021, down from 3.2% in January 2021.

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), the main contributors to the 2.9% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.2% year-on-year, and contributed 0.9% to the total CPI annual rate of 2.9%.

In its release on Wednesday 24 March, StatsSA noted that the ban on alcohol sales from retail outlets, restaurants, bars and hotels in January, meant that there were no base prices available for comparison in February. The monthly changes were thus estimated using the headline change in the CPI for February. Tickets for sports games were also estimated.

Though CPI has softened year on year, South Africa inflation is expected to edge higher in the coming years.


Higher petrol and electricity prices are expected to drive up price inflation throughout the economy. 

Earlier this month, the Central Energy Fund forecast that petrol is set for a 90 cents-a-litre rise in April. 

Responding to the forecast, the Automobile Association of South Africa said: “The cost is not only direct, but throughout the value chain, and is battering consumers from all sides. It requires urgent review to help ease pressure on consumers who are battling to stay financially afloat.”

Electricity tariffs are also set to rise. From the start of July electricity prices will be hiked by 14.6%, according to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Nedbank economists forecast that inflation is expected to gradually edge higher in 2021, off the low base established in 2020. They expect inflation to average around 4.5% over the next three years.

In January the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) forecast that headline consumer price inflation would be 4% in 2021, 4.5% in 2022 and 4.6% in 2023.

But the Nedbank economists expect that the Reserve Bank will revise its January inflation forecasts upwards, mainly due to global oil price developments.

The MPC is meeting this week and is set to make a rates announcement on Thursday.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

The many failures of the flight that fetched SA’s vaccines

After not flying for a year, SAA nearly botches humanitarian flight to Brussels — among other infringements — and then delays reporting the issue
erika gibson
Business

Budget cuts give bad bosses a break

A scaled-down labour inspectorate will leave vulnerable workers at the mercy of ‘unscrupulous employers’
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Business

Consumer price inflation eased in February

But higher petrol and electricity prices are expected to drive up price inflation throughout the economy
Sarah Smit
Coronavirus

Single-dose J&J/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine hopes to speed up SA’s vaccination...

A high efficacy rate for a single-dose J&J/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine might help to speed up the much-needed roll-out plan
Eunice Stoltz
National

Zondo dismisses Bain’s request to publish its affidavit to commission

The consulting firm said it would suffer prejudice if its version were not made public to counter testimony. But Zondo says Bain created its own dilemma
emsie ferreira
National

Ramaphosa to testify at Zondo commission in late April

The president will give evidence both in his capacity as the head of state and as the leader of the governing party
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.