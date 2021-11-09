 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

Diversified Royal Bafokeng keeps its platinum roots

In a surprise move, Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) shunned an Impala Platinum (Implats) takeover and has cut a R17-billion deal with Northam Platinum to buy its mining assets. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

In a surprise move, Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) shunned an Impala Platinum (Implats) takeover and has cut a R17-billion deal with Northam Platinum to buy its mining assets. 

The transaction keeps RBH firmly rooted in platinum — the source of the Royal Bafokeng nation’s wealth — but still allows the community’s investment arm to make good on its promise to insulate its shareholder from the sector’s wild swings.

Vote for an independent media

We’re sorry, only M&G subscribers have access to this article. But if our stories helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community.

Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Right now it will cost you just R5 for your first month. Sign up here.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Eskom killed us heavily – Mbalula says as guns come...

Detractors of Minister Pravin Gordhan are expected to use the recent rounds of blackouts said to have affected the ANC’s election results as a launching pad to call for his removal
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Diversified Royal Bafokeng keeps its platinum roots

M&G Premium

The investment company has insulated its shareholders against the resource’s price swings while looking towards a more sustainable future
Sarah Smit
National

Eskom R35m fraud sentencing stalled by death of relative

M&G Premium

Bernard Moraka and Victor Tshabalala were expected to be sentenced over their two-and-a-half-year stealing campaign
khaya koko
Business

Vavi, NUM add to calls for De Ruyter and company...

Saftu and NUM leaders warn that load-shedding will cause devastating job losses and scupper economic recovery
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×