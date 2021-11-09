Diversified Royal Bafokeng keeps its platinum roots

In a surprise move, Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) shunned an Impala Platinum (Implats) takeover and has cut a R17-billion deal with Northam Platinum to buy its mining assets.

The transaction keeps RBH firmly rooted in platinum — the source of the Royal Bafokeng nation’s wealth — but still allows the community’s investment arm to make good on its promise to insulate its shareholder from the sector’s wild swings.