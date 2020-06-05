Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusPolitics

Mapisa-Nqakula ‘regrets confusion’ after contradictory statements on Khosa case

The Guptas used the Indian high commissioner to get around Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's decision not to allow them to use Waterkloof Air Force Base.
The Guptas used the Indian high commissioner to get around Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's decision not to allow them to use Waterkloof Air Force Base.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was “not correct” when she told Parliament that an internal defence force investigation into the death of Collins Khosa was ongoing, said a media statement on Friday.

“The minister regrets any confusion that may have been caused,” the statement read. 

However, the minister has asked the Military Ombud to conduct further investigations. There was also still a police investigation ongoing. “For these reasons, there is not yet a final word on the Khosa incident and any culpability that might be established for his death,” said the statement.

Khosa died after an altercation with members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD). In court papers, his family said he was brutally assaulted by the soldiers and police officers and his death was the result. The assault included his being strangled, slammed against a cement wall and a steel gate and hit with the butt of the machine gun, they said. 

Pretoria high court Judge Hans Fabricius gave a number of orders, including one that Mapisa-Nqakula and Police Minister Bheki Cele must “ensure that internal investigations into the incidents listed below [including Khosa’s] are completed and reports are furnished to this court on or before June 4”. 

Last week an affidavit was filed in court by Elvis Hobyana, legal adviser to the SANDF. It attached the “concluded” investigation report from an SANDF board of inquiry, which exonerated the soldiers implicated in Khosa’s death. 

The report made a number of findings, including that Khosa was “conscious and healthy when the security forces left”, without interviewing his family members. The report, which was attached to public court papers, led to an outcry.

But later — at a media briefing and to Parliament — the minister insisted that the investigation into Khosa’s death was not complete and that she had not yet received the report from the board of inquiry.  “As far as I am concerned, there is no report,” News24 reported her as saying to Parliament.

In Friday’s statement, the ministry said: “The board of inquiry was not convened by the minister and does not report to her and thus what was confirmed to the court is that the SANDF completed its internal investigation within the stipulated time frames as per the court’s order.”

The statement followed a letter from Khosa’s attorneys who pointed to the “totally irreconcilable” differences between what was said in court and what was said to Parliament. “It would appear that the minister has told contradictory statements to Parliament versus her own statements under oath,” said Khosa’s attorney Wikus Steyl.


He added that his clients were considering their rights, including a perjury complaint to the police or a complaint to the public protector for a breach of the Executive Ethics Code.  

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
Franny is the legal reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Coronavirus

Ramaphosa issues instruction on Western Cape Covid-19 numbers

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued an instruction to the Western Cape government to recruit more staff to stem the Covid-19 tide
Read more
Coronavirus

Academics’ health suffers under Covid-19

& -
More than ever, higher education institutions need to look after employees’ mental wellbeing
Read more
Coronavirus

Schools: Confusion rather than clarity and confidence reign

-
The way in which Angie Motshekga has handled the reopening of schools has caused many people to lose confidence in her
Read more
Coronavirus

Women farmworkers call for labour centres to be opened

-
Many womxn who live and work on farms have suffered immensely during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Don’t take the bait, Dr Killjoy

-
I’m going fishing on Friday. Watch the sun rise, smoke a spliff, tangle a line in the sea. Unless NDZ is tempted to do a level U-turn
Read more
Coronavirus

A lifeline for the homeless people in eThekwini

-
eThekwini plans to retain permanent and safe open spaces for people with nowhere to sleep
Read more
Coronavirus

Teachers test Covid-19 positive

-
Many schools are still not coronavirus ready for learners and teachers to return
Read more
Business

Cigarette sales ban battle looms

-
Tobacco companies are fighting to lift the ban on cigarette sales, but research shows people are still smoking — and this is feeding the black market
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

Ayo report: CFO acted in the PIC’s interests

A disciplinary inquiry has cleared Matshepo More of all charges, but she remains suspended
-
Read more
Coronavirus

A lifeline for the homeless people in eThekwini

eThekwini plans to retain permanent and safe open spaces for people with nowhere to sleep
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Judge trashes entire lockdown regime as constitutionally flawed

The high court ruling will delight gatvol South Africans but is unlikely to stand the test of time
-
Read more
Coronavirus

The backlogs, denials and future of testing Covid-19

The National Health Laboratory Services finally admitted to a bottleneck last week, after denying there were any issues since April. According to the service, the backlog of 80 000 tests started in the first week of May
-
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now