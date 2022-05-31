Subscribe

Italian Republic Day brings the Rome Opera Ensemble to SA

Johannesburg concert cover image Supplied by Cristiana Mimmi Istituto Italiano di Cultura - Pretoria
Italian culture is one of the most exportable cultures in the world. When you have a pizza date, your morning caffè, or some pasta at dinner, that’s a piece of Italy right there. People from all over the world have experienced Italy in one form or another. Their splendid tradition has travelled all the way from Europe and into our homes and hearts. 

“I love places that have an incredible history. I love the Italian way of life. I love the food. I love the people. I love the attitude of Italians.” — Elton John

Shakespeare, who’s considered one of the greatest writers and dramatists the world has ever known, has 13 of his 38 plays set in Italy. This includes Othello, which is set in Venice, Julius Caesar, Antony, and Cleopatra, both of which are set in Rome, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona which takes place across Verona and Milan. And, of course, one of the most famous Shakespeare plays of all, Romeo and Juliet, was also set in Verona.

Members of the wind quintet, Supplied by Cristiana Mimmi. Istituto Italiano di Cultura – Pretoria

On 2 June, Italy will be celebrating Festa della Repubblica. You might know it as  Italian Republic Day. On this day, Italians commemorate their status as a unitary parliamentary republic. They celebrate this day with various expressions of art in ceremonies, parades, and concerts which are usually held in the capital city of Rome. That’s not to say Italians who have taken residence in other parts of the world have forgotten their history and tradition. Italian embassies across the globe bring the Festa della Repubblica festivities to the rest of the world.  

In South Africa, the Embassy of Italy, the Consulate General of Italy in Johannesburg, the Consulate of Italy in Cape Town and the Italian Cultural Institute of Pretoria are hosting two exclusive concerts of the Rome Opera Ensemble. The first concert will be held in Johannesburg at the Great Hall of the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) on 1 June at 6pm and if you’re in Cape Town, the second concert will be at the Baxter Theatre Centre (University of Cape Town) on 4 June, also starting at 6pm. 

The Rome Opera Ensemble is an Italian chamber music group established in the 1980s, formed by leading players and singers of Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. The ensemble has performed in many prestigious concert halls and theatres all over the world, achieving critical and public success. 

The formation of woodwind quintet, piano and singers is able to obtain a wide and rich sound range and a variety of musical timbres. This is why the concert programme will be a musical journey: from the classical Mozart to the Italian opera of Verdi and Puccini, to Ennio Morricone’s famous movies soundtracks and the renowned songs of Neapolitan tradition. 

Opera music, which combines the fine art of vocals, instruments, and performances, is one of the most revered genres in music. It stands out from any other type of music because it’s staged with scenery, costumes, and movement that tell a story. 

Luciano Pavarotti is widely known for playing a crucial part in setting the tone for this genre. He was an Italian operatic lyric tenor who was considered one of the finest bel canto opera singers of the 20th century. Fun fact; He sold over 100 million records and the first Three Tenor recordings became the best-selling classical album of all time. Pavarotti wanted to be famous, and he sure made it happen. 

Italians cherish their tradition just as much, if not more than others. It’s not surprising that celebrating their amazing history and culture is something that has become a tradition for the natives and the rest of the world.

One of the Italian Republic Day concert performances will be an opera by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, who is regarded as one of the greatest and most successful proponents of Italian opera. 

The country, its traditions and culture have played a pivotal role in the world. We have many reasons to celebrate Italy’s history. The Italian embassies have created a programme that houses some of the best Italian performers of our generation, these two concerts are not to be missed for opera lovers. 


Click HERE to register to attend one of the Italian Republic Day concerts.

Dimpho Masopha
Dimpho Masopha is a copywriter with six years of business to brand, and business to business copywriting experience. Dimpho aims to be one of the industry’s best editorial strategists.

