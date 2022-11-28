Top Western Cape horse race L’Ormarins King’s Plate returns to Kenilworth

Guests at the 162nd edition of the Western Cape’s top horse racing and social event will ​strut to the beat of sophistication and the rhythms of the high rollers and the socialites at the Kenilworth racecourse in early January.

As one of the highlights of the summer social calendar, the L’ormarins King’s Plate (LKP) not only crowns the winning stud, but everyone else on parade — The Best Dressed, Best Hat, a writer’s award, and other prizes are up for grabs.

Among the changes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, The L’ormarins Queen’s Plate has been renamed after the recent coronation of King Charles III.

Best Dressed Award

Guests have to adhere to a strict, yet glamorous, dress code of blue and white. The Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, and Best Hat competitions will be held on Saturday 7 January next year. Highbrow sophistication, sculptural headwear and blue-and-white looks can win the Best Dressed Lady a trip to the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival in England.

The winner of the 2021 LKP Best Hat Award was producer and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Tarina Patel, who paired her winning hat with a bold, cobalt blue textured dress designed by Jacques Legrange Couture. Cobalt blue is the fashion industry’s favourite summer colour.

One of the sponsors for the 2023 LKP is Cape Town’s Merchants on Long, the epicentre for African Fashion. Designers such as Taku Dlamini, Isabel de Villiers and Cindy Mfabe have blue and white Best Dressed contenders.

Writer and photographer awards

Horse racing is not only about grand passions of generations of the best horses, but the stories behind the races. Professional and amateur writers are invited to submit non-fiction articles that “encompass the spirit of LKP”, reads the LKP Writers Award.

“The non-fiction pieces are between 1 000 and 5 000 words about the upcoming LKP. Content must relate to the LKP, which is being held on Saturday 7 January 2023 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse.”

Writers have until 14 January to submit their articles that could win them a trip to the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The LKP is also a day to be captured in photographs — from the nail-biting moments that have guests sitting on the edge of their seats, the grand celebrations and the style.

Photographers can submit three photographs. First place wins R15 000, second place is R10 000 and third place is R5 000. The best overall photograph is a prize of R20 000.

Steeped in history

The L’ormarins Queen’s Plate was first held in 1861, when “Queen Victoria donated a silver plate and 500 sovereigns to the winner,” according to LKP.

Jet Dark is the two-time defending champion of the 2022 and 2021 LKP’s under jockey S’manga Khumalo. The four-year-old stud is also ranked number four in the world under his trainer Justin Snaith, one of the country’s top racehorse trainers.

Another layer of history at the LKP is the collection of historic cars on display by the Franschhoek Motor Museum, which houses some of the most coveted and collectable cars of the Rupert family.

People will be able to watch the races, interact with the winners, and enjoy the day’s special events while sipping on Victoria Gin and Anthonij Rupert wines surrounded by the spirit of Cartier, and a star-studded afterparty from the Style Village, Stud Club, Stud Members Club and the Peninsula Jazz Room.

The Style Village is the main party area where guests enjoy the event’s best wines and local food. The Paddock Site gives guests front row seats along the track with a private bar and ten-seater tables, accompanied by a picnic basket.

The “unbeatable atmosphere” of the Stud Club is the most popular venue, where guests have uninterrupted views above the Kenilworth track, “right in the middle of the buzz […] with all the added luxuries”. The Stud Members Club is a cut above the rest — “true luxury for the whole day”. The Stud Members Club offers guests private bars and complimentary wines as well as table service.

On the other hand, more affordable tickets for those balling on a budget is the Peninsula Jazz Room, which has all the accoutrements of a luxurious day at the races — live jazz, a three-course meal inside the racecourse building, complimentary wines and access to most areas around the racecourse.



Tickets to the 2023 LKP are available online.