Diary: Gratrix in Jozi, Lady Skollie for the Mother City, Jokes and Jazz

Georgina Gratrix solo exhibition in Joburg

The Stevenson Gallery in Johannesburg is presenting Between Two Palms: New Works from Durban by Georgina Gratrix, marking her debut solo exhibition. Born in Mexico City in 1982 and raised in Durban, Gratrix now lives in Cape Town,

but for this collection, she went to the place she most considers home, reconnecting with the community and space in which she first discovered painting.

Drawing inspiration from her formative years, Gratrix immerses herself in the environment of her first art teacher’s studio, infusing her pieces with the essence of Durban.

She pays homage to her surroundings, incorporating elements of local culture and landmarks, such as the iconic Berea Court and the city’s art deco architecture.

Blending still life with portraiture, Gratrix invites viewers into a world where home, community and creativity converge, celebrating the interconnectedness of place and artistic legacy.

The exhibition opens on Saturday 18 May.

Lady Skollie’s ‘Groot Gat’ comes to Cape Town

If you missed South African artist Lady Skollie’s Groot Gat exhibition that ran at the Standard Bank Gallery last year, you’re in luck — the Norval Foundation in Cape Town will show it later this month.

Lady Skollie was the recipient of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist award for visual art.

Opening its doors on 22 May, and running until 15 September, this showcase, curated by Tayla Hollamby and Standard Bank Gallery, delves into Skollie’s exploration of the intricate histories of the San, Khoi and Griqua communities.

Through her artistry, Skollie fearlessly confronts themes of identity and the complexities of reclaiming lost histories within the Cape coloured community.

Groot Gat serves as a poignant testament to Skollie’s impact as a cultural provocateur, using humour as a catalyst for societal transformation.

Humour and jazz meet on university campus

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has announced its comedy and jazz event, Jokes & Jazz. It will take place at 5.30pm on Tuesday 21 May, on the Howard College Campus.

The line-up consists of diverse talent within the local comedy scene. Leading the pack is Kwanda Radebe, a versatile 29-year-old model, actor and comedian with a repertoire spanning TV ads, online sketches and stand-up.

Joining him will be Charles Philani Mthethwa, a seasoned performer with a flair for comedy, acting and scriptwriting, and Cebo Mhlophe, who is known for his uproarious street videos and massive following on TikTok.

Simunye “Church Boy” Sikhakhane will add his clean, Christian-based comedy.

The musical backdrop will be provided by UKZN students, ensuring a harmonious blend of rhythm and comedy.

Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners, and R50 for students.

— Compiled by Lesego Chepape