Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Zano Spark’s R4.3-million ‘kickback’ used to buy property

Former SAA Technical board chair and SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana testifies before the Zondo Commission on November 02, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the Commission heard aviation related testimony. (Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Former SAA Technical (SAAT) board chair Yakhe Kwinana used some of the R4.3-million her company received from a supplier to invest in property. This despite previous evidence that the alleged kickback was to be invested in foreign-exchange trading.

Kwinana’s company, Zano Spark, came under scrutiny at the state capture commission — chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo — on Tuesday. She initially ran the foreign-exchange trading company with the help of her daughter, Lumka Goniwe.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr questioned Kwinana on, among other issues, whether Zano Spark was licenced to trade on behalf of clients and if the platforms Kwinana uses to do so allow this. 

According to Kwinana, she has eight clients on whose behalf she trades on the foreign-exchange market.

Among these clients is Vuyisile Ndzeku, the director of aviation company JM Aviation. JM Aviation worked with Swissport SA to provide ground and aviation services to SAAT for R1-billion. Ndzeku’s client received R28.5-million from Swissport.


In August, Ndzeku told the commission that in 2016 he decided to invest some of the money he made at JM Aviation in foreign-exchange trading. This was after a discussion with Goniwe, who he said approached him with the opportunity to hedge against the falling rand.

Ndzeku claimed he did not know the money was going to Kwinana.

Records obtained by the commission show that between July and September 2016, Zano Spark received repeated payments from JM Aviation directly or from Ndzeku’s wife. During that period nothing else of any note was happening in the Zano Spark bank account, Hofmeyr told the commission.

By September 2016, these payments totalled R4.3-million, the commission heard in August.

But on Tuesday, Kwinana revealed that the money received from Zano Spark was not invested only in the foreign-exchange trading. Some of this money was also invested in property, she said.

“The problem with that is, Mr Ndzeku’s evidence, under oath before this commission, is that he wanted to hedge against the falling rand. And that is why he wanted investment in forex,” Hofmeyr intervened.

“You don’t hedge against the falling rand by buying properties.”

Hofmeyr continued: “Miss Kwinana, the only basis for which Mr Ndzeku — a supplier to SAA Technical at the time that he starts paying money into your account — his reason for doing so is that he wanted to trade in forex so that he could hedge against the falling rand. You are now telling me that he entered into a contract with you that said you could invest in whatever you wanted to, including property that would stay in rands.”

When it was put to Kwinana that this is inconsistent with Ndzeku’s evidence, Kwinana said she would stick to her evidence.

Earlier Kwinana told the commission that she is unable to hand over records of the investments with Zano Spark because the server on which they were kept was confiscated by the company that owned it in February. This was because the account had not been paid.

In August, Hofmeyr questioned Ndzeku about whether he received any updates on his investments from Zano Spark. After a protracted exchange, Ndzeku said he received reports annually from Kwinana’s company through email.

But on Tuesday, Kwinana claimed she did not send these annual reports using email and instead, in the interest of confidentiality, hand-delivered hard copies to each of her clients.

Hofmeyr asked, if this were the case, why Kwinana was comfortable sending confidential SAA documents using email. Kwinana said SAA had no policy requiring her not to do so, but Zano Spark did.

When asked for a copy of Zano Spark’s policy, Kwinana said she would have to hand deliver a hardcopy of it to the commission. 

Hofmeyr called Kwinana’s claims about Zano Spark’s records “nothing short of preposterous”. 

“I need to put to you that your evidence thus far, I will likely argue in due course, is dishonest,” she said. 

Kwinana responded simply by saying she would not be able to email the records to the commission because that would be in breach of Zano Spark’s policy. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Opinion

Why an amnesty for grand corruption in South Africa is a bad idea

Richard Calland -
Attempts to trade amnesty for information about state corruption have caused conflict as well as controversy in other countries.
Read more
Education

When politicians talk about ‘our people’, who are they referring to?

Bongekile Macupe -
The same government that talks about being in service of ‘our people fails poor, black children whose only dream is to receive an education
Read more
Opinion

Khaya Sithole: Tsakani Maluleke’s example – and challenge

khaya sithole -
Shattering the glass ceiling is not enough, the new auditor general must make ‘live’ audits the norm here in SA
Read more
National

Durban city manager says NPA erred in his bail conditions

des erasmus -
The corruption-fraught metro is coming to grips with having a municipal manager who is on bail for graft, yet has returned to work
Read more
Africa

Why anti-corruption campaigns are bad for democracy

Nic Cheeseman & caryn peiffer -
Such campaigns can draw attention to the widespread presence of the very behaviour they are trying to stamp out — and subconsciously encourage people to view it as appropriate
Read more
Politics

Former state security minister Bongo back in court

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Bongo and his co-accused will appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga over charges of fraud, corruption and theft
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

The living nightmare of environmental activists who protest mine expansion

Last week Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down as activists fight mining company Tendele’s expansions. Community members tell the M&G about the ‘kill lists’ and the dread they live with every day
khaya koko & Oupa Nkosi -
Read more

More top stories

National

Zano Spark’s R4.3-million ‘kickback’ used to buy property

Former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana’s foreign-exchange trading business came under scrutiny at the Zondo commission on Tuesday
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Business

Government announces tailwinds on infrastructure project

Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille and President Cyril Ramaphosa call for corruption crackdown in government during talks with investors on infrastructure development project in Midrand
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Top Six

As concerns mount over integrity of US elections, so does...

The pandemic will challenge international observation missions, but ensuring fair elections in an essential component of American democracy
timothy rich -
Read more
Africa

The Trump administration keeps targeting African immigrants

Cameroonians are caught between a vicious civil war at home and brutal detention and deportation measures in the countries they flee to
joe penney -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.