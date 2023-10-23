Nedbank uncorks remarkable success at the Cape Winemakers Guild auction showcase

More than R100 000 was raised for the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme

The Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) Auction Showcase, renowned for celebrating excellence in winemaking, has concluded, leaving behind a captivating sensory expedition that has broken the boundaries of art and wine.

This prestigious event, organised by Nedbank and CWG, transcended the realms of tradition to embrace the fusion of art and wine, where each wine showcased during the event became a canvas and a reflection of the winemaker’s artistic and winemaking process. To visually encapsulate this unique process, Nedbank collaborated closely with each winemaker, using innovative artificial intelligence (AI) art generation to transform each wine’s evolution into bespoke artworks based on a series of prompts.

The event also offered Cape Town and Johannesburg wine enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to indulge in the finest South African wines through an informal, walk-around tasting and a silent auction of autographed past CWG Auction and flagship wines.

Through the silent auction, Nedbank as a dedicated partner to the CWG, achieved an astonishing milestone, raising an impressive R102 650. The funds raised at the Nedbank CWG Auction Showcases will be channelled directly into the Protégé Programme, providing vital support, mentorship and opportunities for these budding winemakers, further emphasising the mission to foster and mentor emerging talents in the wine industry.

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, says: “Nedbank’s dedication to nurturing talent underscores both their commitment to the wine industry and importantly, the organisations’ belief in the potential of South Africa’s young winemakers. Nedbank’s commitment is unwavering, and we are dedicated to making a profound impact on the future of the wine industry.”

Gordon Newton Johnson, Chairperson of the CWG, shares: “This Protégé Programme transcends mere success; it acts as a catalyst for igniting a profound passion for winemaking, transforming it into an empowering journey for emerging winemakers. At its core, this initiative champions inclusivity, ensuring that all South Africans, regardless of their background, have an equal opportunity to acquire the skills they need to become successful winemakers.”

The programme reinforces the guild’s dedication to providing invaluable mentorship, guidance, the transfer of knowledge and the promotion of innovation and experimentation in winemaking. The programme is meant to nurture the next generation of winemaking talent, ensuring that the legacy of excellence in South African wine making continues.

Kaylin Wilscott, a third-year protégé, expressed her sentiments about the programme, saying: “This experience has been nothing short of invaluable. We are grateful for the unique opportunity it has given us to not only learn essential skills but also to flourish and evolve within this nurturing and exceptionally supportive environment. It has ignited our passion for winemaking and fostered a deep sense of togetherness and mentorship, which will undoubtedly shape our future in this vibrant industry.”

Nobanda further conveyed her gratitude for being part of the showcase, stating: “We are deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to support the 2023 Nedbank CWG Showcase and form an integral part of this highly successful event. By combining our resources and expertise in support of the Protégé Programme, we are collectively nurturing a future where talent knows no limits.”

The 2023 Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction Showcase stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, dedication and commitment to nurturing the future of winemaking in South Africa. This remarkable event not only celebrated the excellence of winemaking but also opened more doors to inclusivity and the empowerment of our country’s youth.

For more information, visit nedbankcwg.co.za.