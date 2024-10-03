GGA 10 Year Celebration

The GGA team at GGA’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The next GGA milestone will hopefully be marked by wins against corruption

The proposed establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court as a means of creating better governance in Africa was among the many topics discussed at Good Governance Africa’s 10-year celebration held at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. CEO Patrick Kulati opened proceedings, noting that “celebrations are far and few between these days”.

He welcomed the dignitaries attending, including municipal representatives from all over the country, and indicated that GGA is present in four African countries: South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Ethiopia. A video then outlined the purpose and functions of GGA, in which it was noted that Africa is characterised by poor governance, poverty and a burgeoning population.

GGA founder Robert Rose said the organisation has been on a learning path since its inception; learning what the real needs of Africa are, and how to address them. “Poor governance and corruption are the two issues that stand in the way of Africa becoming the continent of the future,” said Rose. Corruption was far more serious and widespread than was originally thought, draining up to 25% of Africa’s GDP, and there is a lack of political will to remedy this. “The simple truth is that it is time for change — and there will be change.”

GGA chairman Robert Rose.

We know the problems, but the solutions have evaded us until recently; now an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) is being established and an underlying treaty ratified to turn the tide. The IACC is a proposed court of last resort to bring kleptocrats and their co-conspirators to book when national governments are unable or unwilling to do so. A growing coalition of governments, civil society organisations and individuals are working together to make the IACC a reality, and experts in international law are busy developing the treaty to establish it, with input from civil society organisations like the GGA advocating for the idea.

Rose said that the GGA is growing and is busy forming partnerships with many other organisations; it will soon have nine centres across Africa, and it will be around for decades. GGA will save billions for those who donate to Africa, and the continent will “soon have a few of its own Singapores”.

Keynote speaker Ambassador Salah Hammad from the African Union Commission asked if Africa is on the right path; wars, poverty and corruption have hampered progress since the colonial yoke was thrown off. “The roots of good governance must be established at both country and continent level; Africa struggles with governance deficits.”

The African Governance Architecture (AGA) was formed to bring the AU closer to the African people and engage with the youth, who are the majority of Africa’s citizens. “Africa needs to collectively believe that it can create its own destiny, and it can only do so by empowering its youth and its women,” said Hammad.

Kulati picked up on the theme of the youth, mentioning the GGA’s Young Advocates for Good Governance Programme, which aims to mobilise a million young people to enhance democracy.

Human rights advocate Judge Richard Goldstone joined the celebration event online, speaking at length about the treaty for the establishment of the IACC, formed to redress the absence of accountability among African and global leaders. Perhaps the worst example of corruption is Angola’s Isobel dos Santos; many attempts have been made to freeze her assets but these have failed to come to fruition, and she continues to live in luxury. If corruption was halted, the world’s poor could easily be fed; it also contributes to climate change, as much of the funds intended to alleviate those affected by it are diverted or syphoned off through corruption. “Grand corruption is a global problem that requires a global solution,” said Goldstone.

The IACC will be effective in many circumstances where the existing International Criminal Court (ICC) is not and will be able to seize and return stolen funds to the people they belong to. Its formation is supported by many African countries, which is vital, so it is not seen as a Western institution (or imposition), concluded Goldstone.

Panel discussion

Dr Ross Harvey, GGA Director of Research and Programmes, conducted a panel discussion following the keynote addresses. Sara Hamouda of the AU Secretariat for Peer Review Mechanism spoke of Agenda 2063, which identifies Africa’s aspirations and, among others, key flagship programmes to boost Africa’s economic growth. The AU is focusing on SDG 16, which promotes access to justice and building robust institutions. It is also clear in this respect that GBV is eliminated in the process of building peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development.

Zukiswa Mqolombo of South Africa’s Public Service Commission spoke on the importance of professionalising the public service, a tool that can help to prevent or reduce corruption. She said corruption in the public service is part of a wider public collapse of morale and morality; people are often scared to report it for fear of losing their jobs; and low salaries can contribute towards it.

Gareth Morgan, Executive Director, Future Planning & Resilience, City of Cape Town, said that his organisation is working well because the administration and political leadership know and maintain their roles, which run on two parallel tracks. The conflict resolution is excellent, consequence management is strong, and procurement is protected from corruption. Hiring capable people is essential and this, along with good governance, enables the City to obtain large loans for massive infrastructure projects, which in turn creates further investment.

Morgan pointed out that all of South Africa’s cities must be successful for South Africa’s economy to advance. It’s vital that cities learn from past lessons, such as Day Zero, which stimulated new ways to obtain water in Cape Town. Investment in skills is vital, as is transparency on processes, and planning for future scenarios.

Dr Ola Bello, Executive Director, GGA Nigeria, said the role of the private sector in good governance should be highlighted; for instance, when it comes to mining, the profits must come back to the communities involved, and the environment should be protected. Benchmark standards must be set on ethical conduct for large and multinational companies; how business conducts its ESG practices is integral to good governance in Africa.

GGA’s Governance Performance Index (GPI) Awards of Recognition: Bottom, left to right: Councillor Zahid Badroodien from Cape Town municipality; Councillor Daniswa Mafumbatha from Winnie Mandela municipality; Dr Imogen Mashazi from Ekurhuleni municipality; Councillor Maria Thamaga from Blouberg municipality; and GGA chairman Robert Rose.

Top, left to right: GGA-SARO Deji Haastrop; Joggie Scholtz from Swartland municipality; Councillor Andre Truter from Saldanha Bay municipality; Dr Johan Leibbrandt from Drakenstein Municipality; Refilwe Jonas Ramothwala from Blouberg municipality; Sibongile Lubambo from the Auditor General’s office; Luvuyo Mahlaka from Winnie Mandela municipality; GGA Executive Director Patrick Kulati; AU Commission head Ambassador Salah S Hammad from the African Union Commission.

Ruth Kolevsohn, Executive Director, GGA Global Programmes, said that the IACC will align itself with other international anti-corruption efforts, such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), and learn from their past efforts. It will require a clear mandate, clear enforcement tools — such as extradition — and it should strengthen local governance and prosecution capabilities.

The panel then fielded a number of questions from the floor. Kolevsohn pointed out in wrapping up that corruption threatens global stability, and that an active citizenry is vital for good governance; for example, citizens must help to protect public infrastructure. Bello pointed out that we must remember that fighting corruption and instituting better governance is a marathon, not a sprint. All panellists emphasised that we should not lose hope.

Congratulations and awards

In the afternoon session, a number of speakers from partner civil society organisations like Afrobarometer congratulated the GGA on its 10th anniversary. Luke Feltham, Editor-in-Chief of the Mail & Guardian, said: “The political games presented in the media are merely a soap opera, or at best a popularity contest; the real work of boots-on-the-ground governance is difficult, unglamorous work that is rarely acknowledged. This is something that the GGA knows, and it’s why occasions such as the 10-year celebration are so important.”

The congratulatory speeches were followed by award presentations.