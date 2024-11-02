Industry conference highlights the need for collaboration and unity

IRFA Executive Officer Wayne Hiller van Rensburg, “the IRFA annual conference is about best practices, partnerships, collaboration and unity. Not just this year but every year.”

Speakers at this years’ Institute of Retirement Africa’s (the IRFA) conference, placed strong focus on the conference theme – “better together- for a socially secure future”.

Attended by over 1200 delegates, the two day event placed firm focus on the importance of core partnerships in benefiting not only members and pensioners of retirement funds, but the impact of these on best practices within the socio-economic environment.

The Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (IRFA) is a non-political industry body which promotes the interests of the retirement industry in Africa. It does so to the ultimate benefit of the members of retirement funds and represents the interests of its member funds, service providers and other interested stakeholders in the broader retirement arena.

In addition to its range of member services which includes research, skills and knowledge transfer, and member and industry development in terms of its annual conference and workshops and forums on key issues, the IRFA represents the retirement industry in negotiations with government authorities and the Financial Services Conduct Authority.

The annual conference hosted by the Institute represents the largest of its kind on the African continent and provides a forum for exposure to best practices, both locally and globally.

This year, subject matter experts delivered addresses on key legislation such as the newly introduced Two Pot Retirement system, global best practices, emerging and global markets for investment, social responsibility, governance, asset management and impact investment. The keynote speaker, Michelle Gadson Williams from Black Rock, the world’s largest asset manager, enforced the point that by embracing a diverse sector and inclusive practices retirement funds, legislators, and service providers not only enrich the sector but also ensure that it meets the varied needs of its stakeholders and broader society by creating a more resilient and adaptable environment.

The conference also featured a series of masterclasses exploring in-depth core legislation as well as the concepts of infrastructure investment and sustainability from climate change through employment creation to shaping the future.

According to Executive Officer, Wayne Hiller van Rensburg, the annual conference is a key deliverable in the IRFA’s strategic arsenal. He notes: “core elements of IRFA policy include knowledge and information transfer, developmental initiatives, research and member and industry support.

Collaboration and partnerships with all stakeholders remain priorities for our Management Board and staff team who continue to seek ways to provide the right services and knowledge to sustain those best practices in the industry”. These partnerships are forged with thought leaders, retirement funds themselves, service providers, valued members, and international industry bodies in delivering knowledge and development forums, focussed research and providing access to information, opportunities, and awards initiatives. “Better together for the benefit of all”.