Scatec strengthens regional leadership with appointment of Alberto Gambacorta as General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa

Alberto Gambacorta is the new Scatec General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa

South Africa — Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Alberto Gambacorta as General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, reinforcing the company’s commitment to renewable energy development in the region.

Gambacorta brings nearly two decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, with particular expertise in utility-scale PV and BESS project development. Having served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Scatec, he has been instrumental in developing the company’s project portfolio in South Africa and Botswana over the past six years.

“Alberto’s appointment represents a strategic step in strengthening our presence in Sub-Saharan Africa and demonstrates our commitment to developing local expertise,” said Terje Pilskog, CEO. “His deep understanding of the Southern African energy market, combined with his proven track record in project development, makes him ideally suited to lead our operations in this key market.”

Gambacorta holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Universitá degli Studi di Padova and an Executive Master in Energy Management from ESCP Business School, BI Norwegian Business School, and IFP – Institute Francais du Petrole.

“Southern Africa represents a crucial market for renewable energy development, and I am honored to take on this role,” said Gambacorta. “I look forward to working with our talented team and stakeholders to accelerate the country’s energy transition and deliver sustainable power solutions.”

Under Gambacorta’s leadership, Scatec will continue to focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Southern Africa, supporting the country’s energy transition, and contributing to local economic development through sustainable power solutions.

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.8 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.