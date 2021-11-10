Business Casual: We have conversations about all things that matter. This is a not-so-typical business podcast exploring different parts of the business sector. The Mail & Guardian’s business journalists and guests talk about everything from the South African economy and its place in the global economy, the growing sneaker flipping industry and influencer economy and personal finance. We also get to hear from the young people at the Mail & Guardian about what’s really like to be a young person in South Africa. We discuss business, casually. Business is not that complicated, it is all about relationships and getting people to ‘calm down’. The terminology might be scary, but the business is not and through these discussions, we want you to know how the conversations should go and why it should be more relaxed.

Welcome to part one of episode one. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby, alongside our business journalists Anathi Madubela and Sarah Smit chat with our guest Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist and executive head at IQbusiness, about our economy before Covid-19 and the one we have now. For how long are we going to be stuck in this low growth trap?

Unemployment is at a record high and with increased digitisation, it is likely to stay there in the medium and short-term. What are some of the fixes that may help reduce the numbers in the long-term?

We also chat about black women and the South African economy and how desperate a situation are they may in. Find out where our guest stands on the matter of the Basic Income Grant. The people of South Africa have been pushing to have a more sustainable and transformed country – how can this be achieved and cemented in the long run?

Join us again next week for part two with Sifiso Skenjana. Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs-up when you have finished listening.