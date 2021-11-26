 Subscribe or Login

PODCAST: How South Africa fits into the global economy

Welcome to episode 3 and the first part of the conversation with our guest. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby, alongside our business journalists Anathi Madubela and Sarah Smit is in conversation with our guest Michael Power, a strategist at NinetyOne asset management. 

We find out why Power says that Asia will be the centre of global economic gravity at the end of the decade and where America fits into this. 

Why did South Africa, when it launched itself on the world in the mid-1990s, choose to follow Western macroeconomic consensus? 

We’ve seen an uptake in Modern Monetary Theory, which our guest refers to as ‘a corrupted version of Keynesianism’, in recent years. We explore why that is, while also looking at South Africa’s unemployment crisis and its seriousness in the context of the world and in history. 

What is stopping South Africa’s economy from growing like other emerging markets? Could it be because the thinking among policymakers and economists, about how to fix South Africa’s economy is too limited? 

Join us again next week for part two with Michael Power. Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs-up when you have finished listening. 

Business Casual is a not-so-typical business podcast. The Mail & Guardian’s journalists and guests talk about everything from the South African economy and its place in the global economy, the growing sneaker flipping industry and influencer economy, and personal finance.

We also get to hear from the young people at the Mail & Guardian about what’s really like to be a young person in South Africa. We discuss business, casually. Business is not that complicated, it is all about relationships and getting people to ‘calm down’. The terminology might be scary, but the business is not and through these discussions, we want you to know how the conversations should go and why they should be more relaxed. 

You’ll find previous episodes here.

M&G Listen
M&G Listen is the official podcast channel of the Mail & Guardian. Audio for a better South Africa.

