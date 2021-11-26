Welcome to episode 3 and the first part of the conversation with our guest. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby, alongside our business journalists Anathi Madubela and Sarah Smit is in conversation with our guest Michael Power, a strategist at NinetyOne asset management.

We find out why Power says that Asia will be the centre of global economic gravity at the end of the decade and where America fits into this.

Why did South Africa, when it launched itself on the world in the mid-1990s, choose to follow Western macroeconomic consensus?

We’ve seen an uptake in Modern Monetary Theory, which our guest refers to as ‘a corrupted version of Keynesianism’, in recent years. We explore why that is, while also looking at South Africa’s unemployment crisis and its seriousness in the context of the world and in history.

What is stopping South Africa’s economy from growing like other emerging markets? Could it be because the thinking among policymakers and economists, about how to fix South Africa’s economy is too limited?

