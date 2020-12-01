Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Andile Lungisa: Early parole for the house of truth

Former National Youth Development Agency leader Andile Lungisa.
Andile Lungisa was released in terms of section 73 of the Correctional Services Act.
0

Jailed Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been released on parole today, two-and-a-half months after beginning a two-year prison sentence for assaulting a fellow councillor with a glass jug in 2016.

Convict Andile Lungisa resists calls to quit city council

Lungisa, a staunch supporter of former ANC president Jacob Zuma, will serve the rest of his sentence for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm under correctional supervision, according to the department of correctional services.

Lungisa was released in terms of section 73 (7) of the Correctional Services Act, which allows for parole placement for first time offenders with a positive support system who had also been responding positively to rehabilitation programmes while in prison.

Lungisa, who has defied the instruction from the ANC Eastern Cape leadership to resign from his seat on the Nelson Mandela Bay metro council and his party post, was immediately back in the political fray, calling for a change in the party leadership at a televised media briefing directly after being released.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Lungisa had been considered eligible for parole because he had served one sixth of his sentence.


Lungisa had been jailed on 9 May 9 2018, but had been released on bail pending his appeal against the sentence on 25 May the same year. He returned to prison on 17 September this year, after the appeal failed.

Nxumalo said Lungisa was one of 14 000 inmates who benefited from a special remission of sentence announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last December, with his sentence being reduced by 12 months.

“The parole placement means that Lungisa will serve the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, wherein he will be expected to comply with specific conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo did not provide further detail as to Lungisa’s parole conditions, but said that he would be arrested and face his parole being revoked should he violate them.

Flanked by supporters and allies, including axed North West premier and ANC chairperson  Supra Mahumapelo, Lungisa said they would be campaigning for a change in the party leadership, which was necessary.

Lungisa said the current leadership was not committed to the economic transformation of South Africa, which remained a “British satellite” years after the ANC took power.

“We are in a country that never achieved our independence. We are a British satellite,”’ Lungisa said.

Saying that “we need a change in the leadership of the ANC’’, Lungisa added that he and his supporters would be campaigning for this, holding public consultations ahead of the ANC national general council meeting next year and its 2022 national elective conference.
ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

“For us to move away from being a British satellite, we need a new generation, which must fight for the total control of South Africa, where we can have full ownership of our country,” Lungisa said.

Lungisa attacked the Zondo commission, saying money was being wasted on the state capture inquiry when people were unemployed.

Lungisa’s victim, Democratic Alliance councillor Rayno Kayser, declined to comment, referring all questions to party provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga.

Bhanga had not responded to calls from Mail & Guardian at the time of writing.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Politics

War of words at Zondo commission: ‘Grow up Mr Gordhan, don’t be cheeky’

emma balfour -
The cross-examination of the public enterprises minister by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry went on well into overtime on Monday evening
Read more
Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never meet

carien du plessis -
Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
Read more
National

Zuma maintains his true colours at Zondo commission

Niren Tolsi -
The former president’s escapades at the commission of inquiry into state capture are a far cry from Nelson Mandela’s response when summonsed to testify in the high court
Read more
Politics

Gordhan tells Zondo how Moyane wanted to advance the objectives of state capture

emma balfour -
The public enterprises minister is being cross-examined by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry, as both men seek to defend their reputations
Read more
National

Shadow of eviction looms over farm dwellers

tshepiso mabula ka ndongeni -
In part two of a series on the lives of farm dwellers, Tshepiso Mabula ka Ndongeni finds a community haunted by the scourge of eviction
Read more
Opinion

God just got his hand back

Paddy Harper -
Diego Armando Maradona, the greatest footballer to wear the number 10 jersey, has left the field
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never...

Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
carien du plessis -
Read more
Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

Andile Lungisa: Early parole for the house of truth

Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa calls for a change of leadership in the ANC immediately after being released on parole
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Politics

War of words at Zondo commission: ‘Grow up Mr Gordhan,...

The cross-examination of the public enterprises minister by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry went on well into overtime on Monday evening
emma balfour -
Read more
Health

‘Where the governments see statistics, I see the faces of...

Yvette Raphael describes herself as a ‘professional protester, sjambok feminist and hater of trash’. Government officials would likely refer to her as ‘a rebel’. She’s fought for equality her entire life, she says. And she’s scared of no one
Khadija Patel -
Read more
Business

Covid-19 stems ‘white’ gold rush

The pandemic hit abalone farmers fast and hard. Prices have dropped and backers appear to be losing their appetite for investing in the delicacy
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.