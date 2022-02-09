Ramaphosa walked into a ‘political ambush’ on chief justice appointment

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was not mandated to make a firm recommendation as to who should become the country’s next chief justice and, by doing so last week it painted President Cyril Ramaphosa into a political corner, sources close to the process said.
“They exceeded their mandate here,” said a government source who asked not be identified by name.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In