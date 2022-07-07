Subscribe

Politics

Teflon Cele has survived decades of tender allegations

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

Ten years ago Mbuyiseli Madlanga, now one of the most respected judges at the constitutional court, was the evidence leader of a board of inquiry investigating the irregular leasing of buildings in Pretoria and Durban for police accommodation at a highly inflated price. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Teflon Cele has survived decades of tender allegations

M&G Premium

The minister has endured through a leasing scandal and factional wars in the police because the president can’t jettison the KwaZulu-Natal support base that he commands
emsie ferreira
Thought Leader

Actions must be taken to stop a repeat of the...

The underlying causes of the riots persist and all it will take is a spark that could lead to further looting and violence
stuart mbanyele
Opinion

Blaming gay men for the spread of monkeypox is harmful

Calling the disease sexually transmitted is inaccurate, and has led to stigmatisation of men who have sex with men
cassandra roxburgh
Sport

The enigma of Kyrgios: Why all the love for this...

Something has changed in the public reading of character. A celebrity's capacity for bullying is read by the audience as honesty
carlos amato
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×