Zulu King MisuZulu fires traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi

Traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Picture: X/ Zululand District Municipality

Zulu King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini has fired his traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi with immediate effect, saying he would give reasons for the move “in due course”.

The Mail & Guardian reported earlier this month that MisuZulu was under increasing pressure to fire Buthelezi over what were seen as actions undermining the stability of the KwaZulu-Natal coalition government.

In a statement dated 25 December but seen on Friday, the king said the role of traditional prime minister was one of “unwavering service to the throne and the nation, embodying the sacred bond between the monarchy and the people (and) steeped in tradition, wisdom and a commitment to the well-being and unity of the Zulu kingdom”.

“Today, I address you with a heavy heart as I announce my withdrawal with the immediate effect of the name of Rev Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi (MPL) from this esteemed position. Reasons for the withdrawal are to be shared with traditional leaders and the nation in due course, as we are still observing uMkhosi until the end of January 2025,” he said.

MisuZulu urged the Zulu nation to unite behind the process of appointing a successor to Buthelezi, a member of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) who is also the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Sources have previously told the M&G that provincial leaders from both the IFP and the ANC were concerned that Buthelezi was using the post of Zulu prime minister in a “destructive” way to build his profile.

Earlier this month KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, who is also the IFP’s provincial chairperson, scuppered the official opening of Buthelezi’s Ulundi office in a move seen as imposing his authority on the MEC.

King MisuZulu appointed Buthelezi as Zulu prime minister in January — despite objections from members of the royal family — to replace former IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died in September 2023, having served in the traditional role for a succession of monarchs.