Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

SANDF example shows how we can rethink African peace and security architecture

The Constitution and the State of Emergency Act prescribe the power to proclaim a state of emergency
The often unappreciated potential that lies in the organised military structures available to each of the AU’s 54 member states must not be overlooked.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Since the advent of Covid-19, chairperson of the African Union and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has demonstrated unparalleled thought leadership, particularly absent on the continent over the past decades. His critical contribution has been most evident in the social-engineering project towards his country’s stark socioeconomic inequalities through the innovative employment of the armed forces. 

This is a lesson that must not be lost in Africa: each country is currently teetering on a strategic precipice of deciding how best to employ existing institutional capacities to respond to Covid-19 threats. The often unappreciated potential that lies in the organised military structures available to each of the AU’s 54 member states must not be overlooked.

The deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), forms part of the implementation of the R500-billion Covid-19 economic-relief package launched by the presidency. On April 21, Ramaphosa advised the speaker of Parliament that, in terms of the state of national disaster provisions, he was employing more than 73 180 SANDF members, at a cost of R4.6-billion, to be in the field until June 26 . The purpose of harnessing what has been described as “the entire army” — this component joining the 2 820 initial deployment of 2 820 members on March 23 — remained the same: to support the South African Police Services (SAPS), but with added, clearly defined responsibilities. 

Furthermore, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula indicated that there was a pressing need for the employment, in the light of the scientific modelling indicating rising numbers of infections and a likely exponential growth curve between August and September. Significantly, the South African administration and governing party has consulted and kept the confidence of all political parties represented in Parliament, as well as civil-society representatives including churches, the media and traditional and customary leaders.

Factors informing government policy  

Three critical factors have informed the government’s strategic response. The first is the identification of  Covid-19 hotspots in the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal; the Eastern Cape; and the Free State and on the other. This was ascertained from a high testing rate, with almost 200 000 people tested to date. 

The second factor is that the government was beginning to feel confident about how the increased public-health-system capacity would handle future cases. The public-health system has received deliveries of large numbers of ventilators and protective medical clothing. There has also been an increase in the number of health workers, including a contingent of medics from Cuba, assuring the state of relative adequate capacity. 

Finally, local governments had come to a standstill during the lockdown, unable to collect levies and taxes. In the stimulus package, the government allocated R20-billion towards local governments to cushion their finances. More generally, given the broader Covid-19 relief thrust of providing infrastructure, local governments will not have the nimbleness and immediate effects sought in the unfolding but unstated social engineering project. Nonetheless, taking these factors into account, it is clear the South African government has an exact picture of the nature and extent of the required interventions. 

There are also several research and manufacturing processes being fast-tracked to increase capacity. For example, the availability of ventilators has challenged most governments around the world; locally, a joint government and business initiative — the National Ventilator Project — has been signed off. This aims to manufacture 10 000 non-invasive ventilators in local factories by the end of June. The design is expected to be quite simple and able to operate without electricity. There are several such initiatives that, combined, will provide the public-health system with capacity in the short to medium term.

And here lies the seed that, if nurtured by the existing African Peace and Security Architecture, will change the face of the continent and the lives of its most impoverished inhabitants in the post COVID-19 era. 

Using an ‘entire army’ to help the most marginalised people

In his statement, Ramaphosa announced the employment of the armed forces as an intervention towards addressing the social weakness that have continued since the advent of democracy in 1994. The mandate and purpose of the SANDF was to:


  • Support the SAPS;
  • Provide public-health support through the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS); and
  • Build infrastructure, in particular water, sanitation, clinics, and pedestrian bridges in isolated areas that remained cut off, with residents unable to access medical and other services.

Defining the scientific context

Mapisa-Nqakula offered further details of military strategy during a press conference the day after Ramaphosa’s announcement, saying that the SANDF would be enforcing the lockdown in support of the police and calling on soldiers not to violate human rights. She also announced that the army was ready to transport bodies to mortuaries if that became a necessity. 

Furthermore, the SAMHS would also look after soldiers who might become infected during the course of their duties, she said. In addition, SAMHS doctors, psychologists and other medical personnel would be available to work under the guidance of the health department. “If there is any mass screening to be done, we are hoping that the department of health will rely on the skill of medical professionals of the SANDF,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. 

The uniquely structured SANDF, organised around five corps, including that of the SAMHS, now finds itself particularly suited to offer internal solutions to the protracted political, socioeconomic and security challenges required in the fundamental restructuring of these facets in the Covid-19 era and its aftermath.

Next, SANDF members have been tasked to undertake construction of roads and pedestrian bridges, in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape for people to cross rivers to get to better schools and clinics to access medical help and other government services. 

Stated differently: a small percentage of the SANDF will be policing the enforcement of the movement restrictions in support of SAPS in the identified hotspots; the rest of the “entire army” will be establishing the social-cohesion bridges among the most remote and impoverished people. This is an effort to include them in the new mainstream economy, with the aim of medium- to long-term stabilisation, peace and development. 

Learning from a previous SANDF intervention

From October 2018 to January 2020 South Africa employed a rotational 500 contingent of South African Army Engineers to resuscitate the complex 2 600km Vaal Triangle river system & wastewater management that had need attention since the 1970s. In 2008, concerted attempts were made to fix it, but after a decade or so, it collapsed, leaving raw sewage running in the streets of several towns and cities; claims of corruption in its wake, and with 44 power stations along the system dysfunctional. 

Eventually, in October 2018, it was agreed to approach the SANDF to help and that treasure would provide a budget of R641-million, to be managed by the department of water and sanitation. A special, integrated team of 500 personnel, comprising engineers, civil architects, plumbers, builders, carpenters, members the SAHMS and other artisans were able to resuscitate the massive infrastructure project. 

This included cleaning the Vaal River system, which had become badly polluted by the direct discharge of waste and other industrial chemicals. It also included refurbishment, reinstalling 29 substations of the original 44 and repairing other infrastructure that had become victim to corruption, court injunctions, criminal vandalism and the absence of central control, resulting in a  threat to the lives of millions of citizens. In January 2020, the SANDF officially handed over the completed project to the East Rand Water Care Company and moved back to their barracks. 

As we can can witness, the lessons learnt in the execution of this project by the SANDF were not lost on the government. In dealing with the Vaal Triangle challenge, the actual threat was the dire condition of its communities and an interprovincial leadership who were always in contradiction with each other. This resulted in a lack of focus and capacity to attend to aspects of water and sanitation that would improve the living standards of thousands of households. Bringing in the SANDF enabled the government to address this issue. 

Repurposing the African Peace and Security Architecture

The AU protocol on the African Peace and Security Architecture provides the most comprehensive, continental threat-response strategy. It operates in a cascading manner through its subregional structures of North, Central, West, East and Southern Africa. The framework is “built around structures, objectives, principles and values, as well as decision-making processes relating to the prevention, management and resolution of crises and conflicts, post-conflict reconstruction and development” since its adoption in July 2002 in Durban. 

Significantly, the African Peace and Security Architecture seeks to “promote sustainable democratic practices, good governance and respect for human rights, particularly in contexts of disaster management”, dimensions that resonate with the current continental reaction. They can be enhanced by adherence to an innovative modelling to achieve greater positive effects.

Given the example that we have seen under the thought leadership demonstrated by current AU chairperson Ramaphosa in the creative use of an “entire army” to enhance social cohesion in the face of deep and protracted class and regional inequities, all within constitutional sensibilities, the repurposing of the African Peace and Security Architecture is non-negotiable. The alternative is finding African armies clashing with communities in informal settlements, as we have witnessed in Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya and even South Africa.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Martin Rupiya
Professor Martin Rupiya (PhD) is the innovation and training manager in the operations department of the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes

Recommended

Coronavirus

Sassa system ignores digital divide

-
Sassa is keen to try out online registration to process applications for the Covid-19 relief grant, but NGOs are wary because not all intended beneficiaries are able to access data
Read more
Friday

Love of food in places we love

-
The connection between the preparation, consumption and sharing of food is a sacred one
Read more
Business

Covid-19 hurts middle class

-
The rich have a security blanket. The poorest have extended government assistance. But for South Africa’s middle class, there is little in the way of financial support during the Covid-19 lockdown. Lester Kiewit spoke to one family who are choosing between food, electricity and bond repayments
Read more
Friday

Recipes from the heart: the cookbook as a love letter

-
The recent addition of cookbooks by black authors to mainstream bookstore shelves reflects the demand for South African food and cooking culture in the country.
Read more
Business

Mogajane: SA will stay on growth path

-
Government’s response to the coronavirus is unlikely to counteract the expected sharp decline of the country’s gross domestic product
Read more
National

The story of SA’s biggest power plant, and its little town

& -
Before Big Coal, Lephalale was a small town with little water and few jobs. Two power plants have changed it
Read more
National

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

-
The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
Read more
Coronavirus

Food aid roll out sees drop in looting

-
Residents and police say criminals are behind attacks on Cape stores and delivery trucks
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Sassa system ignores digital divide

Sassa is keen to try out online registration to process applications for the Covid-19 relief grant, but NGOs are wary because not all intended beneficiaries are able to access data
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Level four lockdown: Dlamini-Zuma stubs out South Africa’s hopes for...

Some industries will open but the tobacco ban remains in place, contradicting the president’s earlier remarks
-
Read more
Coronavirus

High court overturns decision to place Tshwane metro council under...

Court declares that the Gauteng premier’s decision to place the metro under administration was unlawful and sets it aside — after the Covid-19 lockdown ends
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian