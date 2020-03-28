Subscribe
Coronavirus

Motsepe and friends donate R1-billion to fight Covid-19

Empire building: Not content with focusing on owning mines and football teams
Patrice Motsepe says, "These are indeed challenging, difficult and unprecedented times; and it’s important that we come together as South Africans as we have in the past..." (Bloomberg)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Motsepe Foundation, together with companies it is associated with, has pledged R1-billion to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in South Africa, as well as its related challenges that are confronting the country.

Announcing this on Saturday, businessman Patrice Motsepe said: “These are indeed challenging, difficult and unprecedented times; and it’s important that we come together as South Africans, as we have in the past. 

“It’s also important that we send a clear message to the poor, unemployed and the marginalised that we will always be there; we will always be there in whatever humble measures, contributions and steps we take in partnership with our stakeholders.”

The foundation’s founders, Motsepe and Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as well as Sanlam chief executive Ian Kirk, and African Rainbow Capital chief executive Johan van Zyl, held a virtual media meeting on Saturday informing the public about their contribution and urged other companies to follow suit. 

The announcement came on day two of  21 of the national shutdown, which was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday to fight the virus by flattening the curve. 

Currently, South Africa’s number of cases has increased to 1 170, and  the country has recorded its first death related to the virus. As of March 27, 28 537 tests had been conducted.

There have also been 31 recoveries, according to the latest data provided by the department of health.

The foundation said several millions will immediately be made available, with the primary objective of saving lives and slowing and restraining the spread of the coronavirus. 

Dr Moloi-Motsepe said South Africans are vulnerable to the virus because the country has a high incidence of HIV and TB, which could mean that Covid-19 might affect them severely. This would place a further burden on the country’s health system.

The foundations said it would buy items such as sanitisers, disinfectants and personal protective equipment to help the healthcare system. It will also hold discussions with the government, health workers and other stakeholders to assist with acquiring other equipment and making resources available that are essential for dealing with the pandemic. 

Moloi-Motsepe added that because washing your hands is crucial for slowing and limiting the spread of Covid-19, the foundation will be providing water to poor rural and urban communities by purchasing Jojo water tanks. It will also drill for borehole water and build sanitary facilities.

Motsepe said that poor communities are ill-prepared to deal with the threats and the consequences of the pandemic; therefore, the foundation they will prioritise those communities. 

Their contribution comes after the country’s richest families, the Oppenheimers and the Ruperts, each pledged R1-billion toward assisting to tackle Covid-19. 

Sanlam’s Kirk urged other companies in South Africa to assist in contributing as much as they can. 

“We believe these efforts will make a meaningful contribution not only towards fighting the coronavirus, but also in developing the long-term sustainability of South Africans, particularly in poor and rural areas,” said Kirk. 

Moloi-Motsepe said the pandemic has worsened the country’s economic outlook and urged people to consider the opportunities the current situation might present. 

As the chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), she mentioned conducting online learning at universities from now on, and into the future. Moloi-Motsepe said the Motsepe Foundation will donate R5-million to assist particularly poor students and faculties at the University of Cape Town to enable them to participate in online learning. 

Motsepe said the priority is to save lives, noting that the country’s ailing economy must also be assisted. 

He said talks will take place to ensure that the money donated by the foundation helps small businesses during this time. 

Motsepe commended the work of the government so far, and said that he is confident that, in the medium-to-long term, the country will overcome the challenges and grave threats brought about by coronavirus, as well as other challenges. 

The foundation will work together with other organisations, such as traditional leaders, kings, queens and their communities; the 34 faith-based organisations that participate in the annual Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer; national, provincial and local government authorities; trade union and other worker representative organisations; and nongovernmental organisations; as well as other organisations or structures that can assist in dealing with the pandemic. 

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

High court refuses application to cross provinces for a funeral

-
Despite “extreme sympathy”, court says it must uphold the law
Read more
Business

South Africa has been junked

-
Treasury says the credit ratings downgrade “could not have come at a worse time”, as country enters a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown with little money saved up
Read more
Coronavirus

How to tackle Covid-19 in informal settlements

-
It’s difficult to enforce a lockdown in informal settlements, and social distancing may be impossible. New ideas are needed
Read more
Opinion

The coronavirus outbreak through the eyes of a South African doctor in Seattle

-
The coronavirus outbreak through the eyes of a South African doctor in Seattle
Read more
Opinion

Surviving Covid-19 — and Modi

-
A religious and nationalist agenda has replaced the promise of development and left India ill-equipped to manage the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

South African woman takes her own life in Kenyan quarantine

-
The death comes after complaints of deplorable conditions at the quarantine center where she was housed
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown chaos for homeless people left in limbo

-
Bullets also fired indiscriminately at people in the inner city, homeless or not
Read more
Africa

Southern Africa’s dangerous information gap exacerbates natural disasters

-
During Cyclone Idai, responses were hampered by a shortage of reliable information. This has worrying implications for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

South Africa has been junked

Treasury says the credit ratings downgrade “could not have come at a worse time”, as country enters a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown with little money saved up
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Mail & Guardian needs your help

Our job is to help give you the information we all need to participate in building this country, while holding those in power to account. But now the power to help us keep doing that is in your hands
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.