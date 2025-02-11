UPDATE | Embassy confirms Pepfar projects will restart, despite Trump aid ban

US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance)

The US embassy in Pretoria has issued a media statement confirming Bhekisisa’s story that projects funded via the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), are exempted from President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans foreign aid to South Africa.

“We have full permission to restart Pepfar under the conditions of the limited waiver Pepfar was granted under the humanitarian waiver from [State] Secretary [Marcus] Rubio,” the release said.

Such programmes therefore still qualify for a 90-day limited waiver, which will expire towards the end of April, but only for approved activities, which were announced on 1 February.

Projects started to receive waiver letters with instructions on Monday, asking them to resubmit budgets for limited activities — the ones qualifying for waivers.

The exemption falls under section 3(b) of the latest executive order, which says: “The head of each agency may permit the provision of any such foreign aid or assistance that, in the discretion of the relevant agency head, is necessary or appropriate.”

Pepfar has committed $439 537 828 to South Africa for the current US financial year, which runs from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025. The full amount will now no longer be honoured, as some projects don’t qualify under the waiver.

Pepfar funds make up 17% of the health department’s HIV budget; the rest of the money (most of it), goes to nongovernmental organisations rolling out HIV projects in support of the health department’s goals.

Such funds in South Africa are mainly channelled to projects and the health department through two agencies, the US Agency for International Development, USAid, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Chaos and uncertainty

However, what is not sure, is what will happen to waiver-approved projects once the waiver and the US government’s 90-day period, during which projects will be reviewed to assess if they align with the Trump administration’s ideologies, expires.

Trump’s ideologies include, among other things, being anti-abortion, only acknowledging two genders — male and female — and the rejection of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes for the appointment of staff members.

But, says Mitchell Warren from the New York-based advocacy organisation Avac, which receives Pepfar funding and runs projects in Eastern and Southern Africa, things aren’t as simple as “yes, you qualify” or “no, you don’t qualify”.

“The [acting] head of USAid is US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he explains. Last week Rubio announced that he won’t be attending the G20 summit in South Africa in November because the country is using the G20 to promote “solidarity, equality and sustainability”.

“In other words: DEI and climate change. My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.”

Warren argues: “So understanding what to do next in how to operate, whether as the government of South Africa or as an implementing partner to Pepfar, is just filled with chaos and that chaos not only derails programmes in the short term, it also derails relationships between countries and communities.”

What’s in and what’s out

The waiver that was issued on 1 February says Pepfar projects can’t restart before the “implementing agency lead deputy principles” have certified that they qualify for the waiver.

In a second memo, released by the US department of state on 6 February, with more details than the first one as to which activities qualify — and which don’t — for the waiver, it is made clear that only tasks within previously approved Pepfar country plans, also known as COPs, will be allowed.

Salaries for health workers, laboratory and supply-chain staff, who are necessary to carry out approved work, are covered. Such activities include HIV testing, care and treatment services for all population groups, including at mobile clinics or drop-in centres for people with a high chance of contracting HIV.

It also includes services for pregnant and breastfeeding women and the screening and diagnosis of tuberculosis in people with HIV, as well as preventive TB treatment.

What it, however, doesn’t cover is anti-HIV preventive medication, also known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, for groups other than pregnant and breastfeeding women (PBFW). The memo states: “People other than PBFW who may be at high risk of HIV infection or were previously initiated on a PrEP option, cannot be offered Pepfar-funded PrEP during this pause of US foreign assistance or until further notice.”

Pepfar supports more than 90% of global PrEP users; four in 10 of them live in South Africa — by the end of August 1.65-million people in the country had used the pill at least once. Although the government procures and pays for the pills, also referred to as oral PrEP, Pepfar covers some of the salaries of the health workers and data capturers involved with PrEP projects, according to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s presentation to the portfolio health committee in parliament last week.

Anti-HIV meds donations

Moreover, in July, Pepfar promised 231 000 doses of a two-monthly anti-HIV shot, CAB-LA, to South Africa, of which the first batch was to arrive by the end of March 2025. In December, the plan also committed to join hands with the Global Fund and other donors to pay for enough doses for 2 million people in poorer countries of a six-monthly HIV prevention injection, lenacapavir. The jab lowers someone’s chances of getting HIV through sex to virtually zero.

Last week, the maker of lenacapavir, Gilead Sciences, applied to get the jab registered for PrEP use through a mechanism, EU Medicines for All. South Africa’s medicine regulator, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Sahpra, is part of the process and is providing some of the assessors, says CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. Sahpra will use the results of the review process to get the medication registered in South Africa.

But Pepfar-sponsored PrEP, and also other forms of HIV prevention, now seems unlikely.

“Alarmingly, nearly all HIV prevention efforts under Pepfar — aside from programmes for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission — are currently on hold,” write the authors of a Lancet editorial, which was published last week. “Programmes that focus on the prevention of HIV in key populations, HIV prevention services for adolescent girls and young women, voluntary male medical circumcision and support for orphans and vulnerable children are still halted.”

The 5 February memo states that populations-based HIV surveys such as the Human Sciences Research Council’s household survey, are also not covered by the waiver, and neither are implementation science projects — South Africa has five CAB-LA implementation studies across 16 sites, some of them supported by Pepfar.

Pepfar partners are also not allowed to use funds to plan for the next financial year.

HIV is the only winner

In South Africa, Pepfar-funded programmes that received stop-work orders were required to close down within two days. As a result, many clinics providing HIV treatment or prevention services have closed down or scaled down services.

The health department has not yet come up with a viable contingency plan to continue services, should the Trump administration close down Pepfar.

“The flurry of actions really provides an unprecedented amount of whiplash, wondering each day what to do, what not to do,” says Warren. “The only true winner in the HIV response is actually the virus itself. The virus loves chaos. The virus loves instability. The virus loves conflict.

“So in the midst of all of these orders, what’s really happening is just a pathway for infectious diseases and for instability, and that is bad news, no matter what the executive orders say.”

This story has been updated with confirmation from the US embassy in Pretoria.

