US president Joe Biden last week announced his student debt relief plan, which will either significantly minimise or totally eliminate a burden encumbering 43-million people. The president noted that, as a result of this action, the whole economy would be better off.
University funding crisis: Economy crumbling under weighty student debt
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”