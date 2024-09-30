Careers & Tenders
Politics
/ 30 September 2024

Government departments’ failure to initiate blacklisting lets tender fraudsters off the hook

By
Fraud3
The vast majority of state organs have failed to blacklist companies and individuals engaged in tender corruption and fraud

Only 5% of entities, departments and municipalities have initiated blacklisting for offenders

