Politics / 30 September 2024 Government departments' failure to initiate blacklisting lets tender fraudsters off the hook By Paddy Harper The vast majority of state organs have failed to blacklist companies and individuals engaged in tender corruption and fraud Only 5% of entities, departments and municipalities have initiated blacklisting for offenders This content is restricted to subscribers only. Tags: Andy Mothibi, blacklisting, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Masondo, Ethekwini Municipality, MFMA, Municipal Finance Management Act, National Treasury, Politics, PRECCA, register for tender defaulters, Special Investigating Unit, State Capture, tender corruption