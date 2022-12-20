Fikile Mbalula (Grade C)

Department

Transport

Key Goals

Eliminate wasteful expenditure: In progress Transfer 10% of freight from trucks to rail: In progress Attempt to fix Prasa and corruption: In progress Fix roads: Failed

Analysis

Fikile Mbalula has been tasked with transferring 10% of road freight to rail by 2024, given the increase in truck accidents and delays in the transportation of goods. The Road to Freight Association and parliamentarians have noted that the slow progress in moving from road to rail was a concern.

Mbalula has managed to rid the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa of more than 1 100 ghost employees on the payroll, saving Prasa about R200 million through the verification process.

In his fight against corruption Mbalula, together with the Special Investigating Unit, the police service and the South African Revenue Service, have arrested 86 senior officials implicated in corruption at the licensing department (eNatis).

The minister also pledged to improve the condition of roads in partnership with the South African National Roads Agency, launching the national pothole campaign, Operation Valazonke, in August to fix municipal and provincial roads. It fixed 183 428 by mid-October but, with 25 million potholes, there is still a long way to go.

The department had achieved 63 out of 68 of its performance targets and had a vacancy rate of 24%.

But there are still concerns about consequence management, vandalism, management instability, low levels of spending on maintenance and low fare revenue.

Minister Says

We are working on fixing the condition of the roads. Part of the plan is to get the rail sorted and trains functional before 2024. Work is underway to fix the challenges faced by Sanral [South African National Roads Agency], eNatis and RAF [Road Accident Fund] and getting rid of corrupt officials that hinder the progress we are trying to achieve.

