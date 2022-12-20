Enoch Godongwana (Grade C-)

Department



Finance

Key Goals

Stabilise the fiscus: Progress Aid economic growth: Failed Implement macroeconomic policy: Failed Enforce spending transparency: Progress

Analysis

Enoch Godongwana has emerged as one of the most trusted members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

Regarded as highly rational, Godongwana’s second year in the position has seen him continue his role as the finance minister with one of the tightest grips on the country’s purse strings. And, at least for now, this has served him well — proving the “success” of fiscal consolidation.

But rating agencies and investors aren’t quite yet willing to give the finance minister their full backing.

The reason for this — growing political pressures in the lead-up to the 2024 national elections — is not in Godongwana’s control. But the coming year will prove whether the minister’s advertised political heft will help guard the fiscus against what the corporate sector considers a populist agenda.

A finance minister has to balance the interests of two very different groups: the financiers and the voters.

The current market and economic conditions make this balance difficult. Markets are volatile and reactive to anything other than the safest bet. But the economy, struggling to grow, requires more audacious policies.

The treasury under Godongwana seems to have sacrificed growth-friendly macroeconomic policymaking to prioritise the fiscal consolidation project and structural reforms, which look good on paper but could take years to set the economy right.

The country’s growth outlook is dire, jeopardising the sovereign’s bid for credit rating upgrades.

The treasury has also faced problems in enforcing spending transparency, because of a lack of accounting consistency across public entities.

Godongwana has recently underlined that the quality of spending is out of his hands.

But he has committed to improve state capacity, procurement practices and contract management, which should help solve chronic underspending.

