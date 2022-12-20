Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Grade D-)

Department

Department of small business development

Key Goals

1. Cut red tape for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and co-operatives: Failed



2. Market development and market access for SMMEs: Failed



3. Up-scale support to incubators and digital hubs especially in townships and rural areas: Partially achieved

4. Enable access to finance through the funding policy: Partially achieved

Analysis

Kicking off the financial year, members of the select committee on trade and industry, economic development, small business development, tourism, employment and labour questioned budget allocations for some of the programmes undertaken by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ department.

The committee raised concerns that Ndabeni-Abrahams’ work was being duplicated by other departments.

The committee also wanted bi-annual reports on the department’s beneficiaries.

The treasury allocated R2.5 billion to the department to lead and coordinate an integrated approach to the promotion and development of entrepreneurship among SMMEs and and cooperatives.

Seemingly the naysayers didn’t stand in the way of Ndabeni-Abrahams, because her one achievement after being removed from the communications portfolio last year is that the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development plan, which is the 10-year strategic plan to facilitating the promotion of entrepreneurship, growth and support of small business, was gazetted earlier this year.

Another win for the minister was the handover of point of sale equipment to small businesses, along with machinery.

But she failed to establish the Small Enterprises Ombudsman Services, which would have become an important legal tool to enforce SMME contracts and resolve business-to-business disputes.

