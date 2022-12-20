Subscribe

Cabinet Cards

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Grade D-)

0

Department

Department of small business development

Key Goals

1. Cut red tape for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and co-operatives: Failed

2.  Market development and market access for SMMEs: Failed


3. Up-scale support to incubators and digital hubs especially in townships and rural areas: Partially achieved

4. Enable access to finance through the funding policy: Partially achieved

Analysis

Kicking off the financial year, members of the select committee on trade and industry, economic development, small business development, tourism, employment and labour questioned budget allocations for some of the programmes undertaken by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ department. 

The committee raised concerns that Ndabeni-Abrahams’ work was being duplicated by other departments. 

The committee also wanted bi-annual reports on the department’s beneficiaries. 

The treasury allocated R2.5 billion to the department to lead and coordinate an integrated approach to the promotion and development of entrepreneurship among SMMEs and and cooperatives. 

Seemingly the naysayers didn’t stand in the way of Ndabeni-Abrahams, because her one achievement after being removed from the communications portfolio last year is that the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development plan, which is the 10-year strategic plan to facilitating the promotion of entrepreneurship, growth and support of small business, was gazetted earlier this year. 

Another win for the minister was the handover of point of sale equipment to small businesses, along with machinery.

But she failed to establish the Small Enterprises Ombudsman Services, which would have become an important legal tool to enforce SMME contracts and resolve business-to-business disputes.

Ministers

Cyril Ramaphosa
David Mabuza
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Fikile Mbalula
Angie Motshekga
Aaron Motsoaledi
Nathi Mthethwa
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Mmamoloko Kubayi
Thandi Ruth Modise
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Ebrahim Patel
Naledi Pandor
Mathume Joseph Phaahla
Pravin Gordhan
Senzo Mchunu
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Lindiwe Sisulu
Thokozile Didiza
Lindiwe Zulu
Patricia DeLille
Ronald Lamola
Barbara Creecy
Bheki Cele
Blade Nzimande
Mondli Gungubele
Enoch Godongwana
Gwede Mantashe
Thulas Nxesi
(Public Service and Administration)
Thulas Nxesi
(Employment and Labour)
Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC’s NEC balance weighs in Ramaphosa’s favour

A few foes of the president were elected into the national executive committee of the ruling party on Thursday, yet the numbers stack in his favour
emsie ferreira
Environment

Should Eskom fall under ‘King Coal’ Mantashe’s energy department?

M&G PREMIUM

KwaZulu-Natal delegates at the ANC’s elective conference argued that state-owned entities should be rehoused in their line departments
mandisa nyathi
National

City of Cape Town warns of further sewage spills due...

The city council issued warnings in the wake of recent spills due to load-shedding, which forced the temporary closure of beaches in Muizenberg and Fish Hoek
Eunice Stoltz
Business

After two years of Covid-19, SA gets ke Dezember back

The leisure industry is optimistic that growth this festive season will recover to pre-pandemic levels
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×