Gwede Mantashe (Grade E)

1. Complete Bid window 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme: Achieved

2. Embrace the just energy transition: Failed

3. Support initiatives regarding energy mix: Failed

Analysis

Under Gwede Mantashe this year, the minerals and energy department has faced numerous problems.

The department managed to finalise the signing of Bid-Window 5, which is a significant part of adding renewable power to the country’s energy mix.

Many had doubted that these renewables projects would see any positive results because of Mantashe’s attitude of not wanting to get rid of coal. He has argued that without coal there will be a higher unemployment rate.

Mantashe spent the year railing against clean energy, even urging African countries to embrace fossil fuels despite United Nations Climate Change Conference agreements over the years to limit carbon emissions.

He supported Shell in court against environmental groups who opposed the exploration of oil and gas along South Africa’s coast.

Despite environmental impacts, Mantashe continues working hard to revive the country’s capacity to refine crude oil.

He says they are in the process of reviving the country’s largest refinery in Durban, Sapref, a joint venture between Shell SA Refining and BP Southern Africa, which was damaged when floods hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year.

Minister Says

“I am one of the people who say we can have a transition but that coal is not just about numbers, it is about human beings.”

