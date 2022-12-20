Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (Grade E)

Department



Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Key Goals

1. Establish the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF): Failed

2. Launch multi-sectoral GBVF rapid response teams in all provinces, district and local municipality levels: Progress

3. Roll out technical monitors and data capturers in six provinces to enhance the capacity of provinces to implement the National Strategic Plan and the Gender Budgeting Framework: Failed

4. Submit the Integrated Youth Development Strategy and the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework of the National Youth Policy 2030 to the cabinet: Achieved

Analysis

Tabling her budget vote to the National Assembly, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane remarked how delighted she was “to report that South Africa met all its international obligations relating to women, youth and persons with disabilities”.

But the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide, approved by the cabinet in March 2020, still has no council to lead it. The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill was published on 30 September.

Of the total annual budget of R987.2 million, R5 million is allocated for the coordination of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

The second presidential summit on gender violence was held after its inauguration in 2018.

Amendments were made to a list of laws aimed at assisting victims of gender-based violence and femicide.

The amended laws include the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act, the Domestic Violence Amendment Act, and the Criminal Law (Forensics Procedures) Amendment Act.

Minister Says

The department will continue, in line with our mandate to advocate, monitor, evaluate, and regulate for the rights and empowerment of women, youth and persons with disabilities, as enshrined in the constitution.

The department established 11 multi-sectoral gender-based violence and femicide rapid response teams from April to November. The 11 teams are situated at district and municipal levels in the nine provinces. A total of 90 taxi drivers and taxi owners in three provinces have received training on gender violence and another 90 are expected to undergo training before the end of the year.

The cabinet approved the Integrated Youth Development Strategy in June, while the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for the National Youth Policy 2030 was approved in September.

Ministers