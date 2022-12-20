Subscribe

Cabinet Cards

Mathume Joseph Phaahla (Grade E)

0

Department

Health

Key Goals

1. Vaccinate 70% of the total adult population: Failed
2. Develop anti-corruption systems: Failed 
3. Create digital patient record system: Partially achieved
4. Provide infrastructure support of R1.5 billion for the National Health Insurance (NHI): Partially achieved

Analysis

More than R2 billion was allocated to the health department for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines in the current financial year for the country to meet its 70% adult vaccination rates.

But just under 50% of the adult population has been vaccinated. The government had to destroy more than seven million expired Pfizer vaccines this year because people did not get inoculated.

Fraud and corruption has plagued public hospitals, with “corruption mafias” allegedly operating the some Gauteng hospitals.

It is unclear whether the government will meet its aim of implementing the National Health Insurance by 2026.

Several targets were not achieved by the department including the failure to gazette a policy and legal framework to manage medico-legal claims and fast track ideal clinics for many under-resourced areas.

Out of 37 total targets, 23 were achieved.

