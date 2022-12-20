Thokozile Didiza (Grade C)

Department

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Key Goals

Establish the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan: In progress Improve food security: In progress Mitigate and prevent outbreaks of disease. In progress

Analysis

Didiza’s 21-day nationwide ban on the movement of cattle in response to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease cost more than R700 million, and affected 35 000 workers and 4 500 seasonal workers.

The ban was necessary but there was no recovery plan, with industry experts saying the department should have accelerated the vaccination and containment of disease before cases got worse.

The country still grapples with a locust outbreak in some provinces, with more than R80 million spent on a locust control programme. An official said the outbreak is under control.

In May, Didiza signed the much anticipated Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan to improve food security and agriculture practices and assist farmers.

Didiza launched a R3.2 billion blended finance scheme with the Land Bank to assist farmers. The programme is to be implemented over 10 years. Financing will be a combination of loans and grants. The plan is in progress to ensure growth, food security, development and job creation.

Agriculture saw a win in the first quarter of 2022, when agriculture and agro-processing exports amounted to R51 billion. In the second half of the year, South Africa’s exports rose by 5% year on year.

