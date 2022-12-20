Subscribe

Mmamoloko Kubayi (Grade C)

Department

Human Settlements

Key Goals

1. Authorise the Housing Development Agency to implement informal settlements upgrading programmes on behalf of provinces: Progress
2. Appoint new board members at various housing entities: Achieved
3. Initiative between the department, the treasury and Northern Cape and Eastern Cape to expedite housing delivery: Progress
4. Establish Operation Vulindlela to address the backlog of outstanding title deeds: Achieved

Analysis

When Mmamoloko Kubayi took over the human settlement portfolio at the end of last year, she inherited a raft of complaints about alleged corruption, maladministration and fraud.

It led to the minister asking the Special Investigating Unit to look into allegations of corruption and illegal activity in the department’s entities.

In an effort to root out alleged corruption and deliver on housing services, Kubayi wasted no time in appointing new boards at several housing entities. After the cabinet’s approval in November last year, the appointments were formalised in March. 

The new board appointments did not take place without some controversy. 

Kubayi defended her appointment of Steve Ngubeni as chairperson of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority. Ngubeni has a history of financial misconduct allegations amounting to millions of rand. 

Aside from her role as minister, she was appointed by the ANC as head of economic transformation, taking over from Enoch Godongwana. She also served as acting finance minister when Godongwana was on a working trip to the United States. 

Kubayi appears intent on trying to tackle the mammoth task of addressing a housing backlog of more than two million households and a title deed backlog of more than 439 000.

Minister Says

The department is working towards incorporating the issuing of title deeds with housing handovers to avoid further backlogs. Operation Vulindlela has been introduced to accelerate the issuing of title deeds.

Work is underway to review the beneficiary process to ensure the allocation of houses and approval of households is improved after complaints of manipulation and corruption.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

